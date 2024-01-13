Tsai Ing-wen, Lai Qingde’s political party replaced Lei Qian, and the blue camp failed to abandon bail. Ke Wenzhe

#Tsai #Ingwen #Lai #Qingdes #political #party #replaced #Lei #Qian #blue #camp #failed #abandon #bail #Wenzhe

How are Taiwan’s election results interpreted internationally? What does the difference in vote rates between Tsai Ing-wen and Lai Ching-te reveal about public opinion? Why did Chua Lai’s 17% vote gap fail to translate into political party rotation? Former legislator Lei Qian pointed out in YahooTV’s “Wind Direction Dragon and Phoenix Special Program” that the main reason why the blue camp’s abandonment strategy failed was that Ke Wenzhe’s supporters were not from the blue camp stratosphere.

Lei Qian pointed out that both Washington and Beijing had made certain statements before the election to show their concern for the situation in Taiwan. Lei Qian emphasized that Taiwan is internationally regarded as the focus of war and danger, and the rise of Lai Qingde may make it one of the most dangerous friends of the United States. In the past year or two, Taiwan has been facing a crisis in the Taiwan Strait, and Lai Ching-te’s election may exacerbate this tension.

Lei Qian further mentioned that the vote gap between Lai Qingde and Tsai Ing-wen, especially the proportion of the overall vote, should draw people’s attention to the new normal. She pointed out that Tsai Ing-wen received 57% of the votes last time, while Lai Qingde may only get between 40% and 41%, highlighting that the majority of Taiwanese public opinion does not support the DPP.

There is a 17% gap in vote share between Tsai Ing-wen and Lai Ching-te, but it failed to turn into a political party rotation? Lei Qian believes that it is related to the rise of the white camp and the strategy of the blue camp. Lei Qian pointed out that the blue camp is accustomed to operating bail-outs in the stratosphere. For example, it is easy to bail-outs in the People’s People’s Party and the New Party, but Ke Wenzhe’s young supporters are not In the blue camp stratosphere, there are tens of thousands of voters between 20 and 39. Even if the turnout is low, there are still more than 4 million votes, so that the Kuomintang failed to abandon the guarantee! In the future, both the Kuomintang and the Democratic Progressive Party must face up to young voters such as Ke Wenzhe’s supporters.