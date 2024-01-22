Tshisekedi thanks the Angolan government for the support provided to his country –

The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo thanked the Angolan government this Saturday, 20th, for the support provided to his country, on the day his second term begins.

Speaking to more than eighty thousand souls present at the Martyrs’ Stadium, in Kinshasa, witnessed by 18 African statesmen, including the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, in his speech, when speaking at the investiture ceremony, Félix Tshissekedi, not only thanked the support from Angola, as well as the contribution of the United Nations Observation Mission for Congo (Monusco), Congo Brazzaville and Egypt.

Declared winner of the December 20 elections, with 73.34 percent of the votes, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo was appointed President of the DRC yesterday for another five-year term.

The ceremony, attended by more than eighty thousand spectators, was also attended by three former Presidents, as well as representatives of European, American and Asian governments.

C/I

