TSIMBAZAZA PARK – Animal food supply disrupted

Are the animals inhabiting Tsimbazaza Park no longer getting enough to eat?

The Tsimbazaza Botanical and Zoological Park is reportedly once again facing food supply problems. Its tenants pay the price.

Food insecurity for tenants of the Tsimbazaza botanical and zoological park. Yesterday, palm nuts and aviavy fruits, which would have been picked from the trees growing in the park, were served to the lemurs, instead of fruits and vegetables, which we were used to seeing in their plates, during our previous visits to this park.

Carnivorous birds, on the other hand, consumed meat from animals that no longer seemed good. We could smell the foul odor a few meters from their cage. The animals in the park have not had enough to eat for several days. Food delivery has been suspended since Friday, according to a source, who requested anonymity.

Since then, the animals are fed with what is available in the park, such as palm nuts and aviavy fruits or leaves. “These fruits are edible for primates,” emphasize technicians from the site’s Wildlife department.

When we asked them about this possible suspension of animal food delivery, they refused to continue the discussion and sent us to management.

Undernourished

We met the park director, Annie Brigitte Bezandry, but she refrained from any reaction. Other park agents we met along the way admitted, half-heartedly, to this problem.

This disruption of food supplies is not new. Last year, researchers working in this park reported the death of several species of animals, including lemurs, between the month of March, when this problem would have started, and the month of July 2023, due to lack of refueling. Other animals have since died.

In any case, the condition of the animals does not hide the fact that they are undernourished. A blue peacock is prostrate. Lemurs appear to be getting thinner. The source who reported this problem is sounding the alarm. If this situation continues, these animals could disappear, little by little.

Miangalya Ralitera