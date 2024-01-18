TSIMBAZAZA PARK – Employees contribute to save animals

Park regulars observe the deterioration of the animals’ condition.

The delivery of animal food from the Tsimbazaza Botanical and Zoological Park has not taken place since Friday. Park employees react.

Unusual fact. Employees of the Tsimbazaza Botanical and Zoological Park contributed yesterday to save the animals on the site. At the heart of the zoo, the animals are malnourished. They have not had enough to eat for six days. Their food has not been delivered since Friday. Since then, they have been fed with products available from the park. For example, aviavy fruits, palm nuts, for lemurs. This situation is unacceptable for the college of researchers within this site. Animals suffer from it. Sources warn that animals have already died following this problem. In particular, birds, a baby lemur. “All animals are paying the price for this suspension of food delivery. Including carnivores, such as Fosa, crocodiles, birds of prey, but also lemurs which feed on fruits, vegetables or insects, and birds whose diet is based on meat,” reports a source. near the park. The latter even claims that chirogale lemurs are starting to bite each other.

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Professor Julien Salava, indicates that this problem has not been reported at the level of the supervisory ministry. “I only know about this problem now. The park director does not make a report,” he says, reached by phone yesterday. We asked the park manager Monday, but she had no comment. “Ask, instead, the people who contacted you,” she told us, in front of the park management office in Tsimbazaza. Professor Julien Salava supposes that public market procedures could explain this disruption in the food supply of animals at the Tsimbazaza botanical and zoological park, following the “withdrawal” of the former supplier.

Vegetables, fruits, meat and feed will be purchased with the amount collected by these park employees. The animals will therefore be able to breathe a little. But until when ? Park employees will not be able to provide food all the time. These animals risk disappearing, little by little, if measures are not taken immediately.

Miangalya Ralitera