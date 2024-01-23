TSMC’s 1.4nm fab is rumored to be settled at Zhongke’s “important semiconductor meeting”, where the latest progress is expected to be discussed

#TSMCs #1.4nm #fab #rumored #settled #Zhongkes #important #semiconductor #meeting #latest #progress #expected #discussed

The advanced layout of TSMC (2330) has attracted attention from all walks of life. It is reported that the Executive Yuan has decided to hold the first “important semiconductor meeting” this year as soon as possible after the Lunar New Year. In response to the needs of the industry, an inter-ministerial meeting will discuss water and electricity layout, administrative operations, etc., especially TSMC’s 1.4nm The location of the factory is expected to be on the agenda. According to sources, the chances of Zhongke qualifying for the second phase are still high.

TSMC has invested in the research and development of 1.4nm process technology and named 1.4nm “A14”. After TSMC gave up its move to Longtan Science Park in Taoyuan, many local governments expressed their stance to win the favor of the National Protectorate Mountain, but TSMC has not relented yet.

Officials familiar with the matter said that when TSMC announced that it would not enter the Longtan Science Park, the Political Yuan also held an emergency meeting to discuss important semiconductors. At that time, the available regions listed included Taichung, Yunlin and Chiayi.

Taichung Mayor Lu Xiuyan said at the end of last year that TSMC has decided to enter the second phase of Zhongke, and it should be a process below 2 nanometers. This conversation led the outside world to believe that the probability of TSMC’s 1.4-nanometer fab being located in Zhongke’s second phase is quite high.

Officials familiar with the matter said that TSMC is still evaluating the location of 1.4nm, and Taichung, Yunlin, and Chiayi are all possibilities. What is certain is that the Political Yuan will hold another important meeting on semiconductors after the Lunar New Year, and it is expected to discuss The latest progress of TSMC’s A14 process production base.

However, officials also admitted that TSMC’s attitude is still the key. The government’s role is to do the best possible preparations beforehand, including details such as land acquisition, water and electricity facilities, and environmental assessment, to help manufacturers properly prepare and respond, and to respect the manufacturers’ final decisions.

Further reading

TSMC Jiak’s advanced packaging plant will start construction in Q1 as soon as possible

TSMC’s 1st nanometer factory is rumored to be located in Chiayi, with total investment estimated to exceed one trillion yuan

[See original link]

More udn reports

‧The big bear stuffed into the recycling bin… “Helpless staring expression” attracted 30,000 people asking for shelter, and the ending was so heartwarming

‧He recalled that the winter when he was a child was “colder than the 2016 Overlord Cold Wave”: mist could come out of his mouth!A lot of people were very impressed

‧The first UNIQLO in Kaohsiung is no longer with MUJI!Locals collapsed: What should I visit in the future?

‧When the cold snap hits, this is the warmest way to wear it! Experts reveal: Cotton clothing “gets colder as time goes by”

See more related news

TSMC’s AMD chip manufacturing company “Taiwan” has disappeared!Guo Zhengliang raises doubts

TSMC’s 1.4nm fab is rumored to be settled at Zhongke’s “important semiconductor meeting”, where the latest progress is expected to be discussed

TSMC Telex settles in Chiayi County, “We sincerely welcome” Weng Zhangliang, the county magistrate

Gu Yuehan looks at the chance of Taiwan stocks reaching 80,000 yuan in the first half of the Lunar New Year

Not looking for TSMC? OpenAI CEO’s visit to South Korea this week reveals “this matter” to secret traders