Tsunami and Earthquake Can Occur Simultaneously on Earth

#Tsunami #Earthquake #Occur #Simultaneously #Earth

Wednesday, January 17 2024 – 09:07 WIB

Jakarta – Even though the Earth is always spinning, we can’t feel it, and you might think it’s normal. But, what would happen if He stopped?

Reported LIVE Techno from SpaceWednesday, January 17 2024, said that if the Earth suddenly stopped rotating, a major disaster would occur.

Almost everyone and everything not tied to the planet will continue to move at Earth’s current rotation speed, about 1,000 mph (1,600 km/h) at its fastest, which is along the equator.

Illustration of an asteroid approaching Earth.

“The momentum of all the matter that normally spins — water, air, all the buildings and things like that — will cause them to keep spinning,” said Andrew Layden, a professor of physics and astronomy at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. “So, they are [akan] separates from the surface and continues to circle, essentially, in a low orbit around the Earth.”

The only parts of our planet that may not be greatly affected are at or near the poles, which rotate only slightly or not at all. However, the extreme force would likely trigger a tsunami and an earthquake at the same time, making things very bad for the entire Earth.

If the Earth slowed down and gradually stopped, life would still change drastically. For example, the length of the day and night will become longer until each lasts six months. This will also change our weather, Layden said, because air and ocean currents are strongly influenced by the Earth’s rotation.

It’s possible that the lack of rotation will affect how well life can survive on Earth, Layden said. Our planet produces a magnetic field, which protects us from harmful radiation from outer space.

Scientists suspect that the Earth’s magnetic field is related to liquid metal flowing in the outer core of our planet, which produces electric currents and magnetic fields resulting from the Earth’s rotation. Some researchers think that the loss of Mars’ magnetic field in the past contributed to the planet becoming uninhabitable, Layden said.

The Positive Side If It Stops Spinning

The good news is that it is very unlikely that the Earth will stop rotating, scientists say. All the planets we know rotate, and even the stars rotate slowly.

Stars form from enormous, swirling masses of gas and dust that condense gradually. Because the solar system formed from a large disk of debris around a growing sun, the matter that made up the solar system also rotated. This is why most of the planets in the solar system rotate in the same direction.

Illustration of an asteroid approaching Earth.

Planets also rotate because an object hits them, usually during the formation of the planet. Just like billiard balls, unless both objects hit each other, one or both will start to spin.

Collisions are also the only way a planet could suddenly stop spinning, Layden said, or at least have the planet’s rotation slow dramatically.

If a very large object the size of a planet crashed into our planet – as happened in the collision that formed Earth’s moon, the very large impact could have counteracted Earth’s spin or even caused the planet to spin in the opposite direction. This may have happened to at least one planet in our solar system.

“Venus spins very slowly – in fact, very slowly backwards compared to Earth and [semua] other deep terrestrial planets,” Layden said, possibly as a result of the collision.

Uranus also rotates in the opposite direction to Earth, and is tilted. Scientists suspect that the original rotation of Uranus and Venus may have been “stopped” by one large impact, several small impacts, or disruption of their rotation by large gravitational forces.

In the case of Venus, the gravitational force in question is the gravitational force of the sun on its thick atmosphere; while for Uranus, the gravitational force in question is the large moon which was eventually ejected from its orbit.

Fortunately, our planet’s rotation is in no danger of being disrupted by enormous gravitational forces, and if Earth were to collide with a planet-sized object, we would be in even bigger trouble. However, Layden said, this scenario is very unlikely to occur in our modern solar system, where the planets’ orbits are quite regular and encounters with massive objects are unlikely.