Tudose says that Ciucă is not made for politics: “He’s not from this movie. A life made something else”

Publication date: 02.01.2024 20:51

Mihai Tudose. Photo: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

Former Prime Minister Mihai Tudose said, in an interview for Prima News, that PNL leader Nicolae Ciucă is not cut out for politics. “It’s not from this movie,” says the PSD MEP, who does not see Ciucă as the PNL candidate in the presidential elections. “If the PNL does badly in the European parliamentary elections, Mr. Ciucă will no longer be the president of the PNL, let’s be serious”, claims Tudose, according to News.ro.

We reproduce the dialogue with Mihai Tudose in full on this topic:

“Are you friends with Mr. Ciucă?
Mihai Tudose: No, I’m not friends with Mr. Ciucă.

Don’t like his way of doing politics?
Mihai Tudose: No, he’s not for that, in my opinion.

I did not expect to hear such criticism from a PSD leader. It’s a big PSD-PNL fraternity.
Mihai Tudose: I understand. He is the leader of the party with which we are allies. I know that we have an alliance protocol with PNL.

Do you not see Mr. Ciucă as a politician?
Mihai Tudose: Not.

Would he have been better off staying in the Army?
Mihai Tudose: I don’t know, it’s his job, I don’t give him life advice, he does what he wants.

Why don’t you think it’s good?
Mihai Tudose: Because it’s not from this movie. A life has done something else.

Do you not see him as a presidential candidate?
Mihai Tudose: Not. If the PNL does badly in the European parliamentary elections, Mr. Ciucă will no longer be the president of the PNL, let’s be serious!”.

Editor :
C.L.B.

