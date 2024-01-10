Tuesday was less cold than expected, announces Météo-France

#Tuesday #cold #expected #announces #MétéoFrance

Tuesday, which was supposed to mark a peak for six years, was ultimately less cold than expected, Météo-France announced on Wednesday January 10. On Tuesday, the national thermal indicator was 0.2°C, making January 9 the coldest day observed since December 17, 2022 (0°C ITN). However, the mercury on Tuesday showed maximum temperatures of 8 to 10°C below seasonal norms (period 1991-2020). Follow our live stream.

Cantal and Lozère placed on orange alert for “snow-ice”. The alert will begin at 3 p.m., Météo-France announced in January in a vigilance bulletin. Of the “snowfall gradually increases in Lozère and Cantal and becomes moderate”, warns the institute. Pas-de-Calais is also still on orange alert for “floods”.

A peak in electricity consumption expected on Wednesday. This is what RTE, the electricity transmission network manager, announced. “Everything is going to be fine,” the Minister of Energy Transition, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, promised on Monday. “We have a lot of electricity that we produce, and we have so much that we export.”

School transport suspended in Eure-et-Loir. The prefecture suspended school transport throughout the department on Wednesday, and also limited the movement of heavy goods vehicles: “vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tonnes are not authorized to carry out overtaking maneuvers, and their maximum authorized speed has been lowered by 20km/h” on national roads.