Tuesday was less cold than expected, announces Météo-France

#Tuesday #cold #expected #announces #MétéoFrance

Tuesday, which was supposed to mark a peak for six years, was ultimately less cold than expected, Météo-France announced on Wednesday January 10. On Tuesday, the national thermal indicator was 0.2°C, making January 9 the coldest day observed since December 17, 2022 (0°C ITN). However, the mercury on Tuesday showed maximum temperatures of 8 to 10°C below seasonal norms (period 1991-2020). Follow our live stream.

Cantal and Lozère placed on orange alert for “snow-ice”. The alert will begin at 3 p.m., Météo-France announced in January in a vigilance bulletin. Of the “snowfall gradually increases in Lozère and Cantal and becomes moderate”, warns the institute. Pas-de-Calais is also still on orange alert for “floods”.

A peak in electricity consumption expected on Wednesday. This is what RTE, the electricity transmission network manager, announced. “Everything is going to be fine,” the Minister of Energy Transition, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, promised on Monday. “We have a lot of electricity that we produce, and we have so much that we export.”

School transport suspended in Eure-et-Loir. The prefecture suspended school transport throughout the department on Wednesday, and also limited the movement of heavy goods vehicles: “vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tonnes are not authorized to carry out overtaking maneuvers, and their maximum authorized speed has been lowered by 20km/h” on national roads.

Also Read:  Egypt is more expensive than many countries. Request information regarding terrestrial internet prices

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Uncle Venzi: You’re going to jump off the TV tower
Uncle Venzi: You’re going to jump off the TV tower
Posted on
Tuesday was less cold than expected, announces Météo-France
Tuesday was less cold than expected, announces Météo-France
Posted on
The challenge of returning to work after cancer – Houtens News
The challenge of returning to work after cancer – Houtens News
Posted on
RI Beware, China’s Claims in the South China Sea Take Victims: Vietnam
RI Beware, China’s Claims in the South China Sea Take Victims: Vietnam
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News