Tunnel Explodes, Dozens of Israeli Soldiers Die Trapped

GAZA — The Izzuddin al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced that they had blown up two tunnels that trapped dozens of Israeli soldiers inside. In a statement released by Lebanese media, Al-MayadeenMonday (25/12/2023) local time, the Hamas military wing confirmed that the military operation killed soldiers from the Israel Combat Engineering Corps unit, Yahalom, who were in the tunnel.

In addition, Al-Qassam detonated landmines among Israeli troops and military vehicles. The brigade confirmed the killing of 48 Israeli soldiers and the wounding of dozens of others of varying degrees. In addition, the fighters carried out 24 military operations targeting Israeli forces with enriched bullets and explosives. They engaged in direct confrontation with the attacking forces at close range while targeting their rescue team.

Abu Ubaidah, spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, stated that the resistance group had succeeded in destroying 35 military vehicles, either in whole or in part, over the last four days. In addition, the al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for six sniper operations targeting Israeli soldiers in various areas of the Gaza Strip, and added that the mujahideen bombarded the headquarters, command rooms and military meetings of the Israeli occupation forces using short-range rockets throughout corner.

Tel Aviv is the target

The brigade also highlighted that its snipers shot three Israeli soldiers, one of whom had the rank of major, in the al-Kasasib neighborhood of the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Resistance fighters successfully targeted an Israeli special force of 10 soldiers fortified inside a building in the Juhr al-Dik area of ​​central Gaza with anti-fortification TBG shells, resulting in deaths and injuries among the attacking troops.

In another operation, al-Qassam fighters detonated an anti-personnel device among Israeli infantry soldiers infiltrating the Juhr al-Dik area, killing six soldiers and wounding others. Resistance fighters also targeted two Israeli Merkava tanks with al-Yassin 105 shells on the outskirts of Jabalia and a third tank in the al-Kasasib neighborhood.

In the same time, al-Qassam released footage of fierce battles against Israeli occupation forces invading the Gaza Strip which depicts fierce confrontations and battles against occupying troops in the northern Gaza Strip.

The footage shows intensive sniper operations using Dragunov and Ghoul sniper rifles, which are confirmed to have caused injuries among Israeli troops. The al-Qassam Brigades also used Cornet missiles, targeting houses barricaded by the occupying army.

In addition, the resistance group carried out offensive operations using machine guns and bullets against Israeli infantry forces, which resulted in the withdrawal of the invading troops from their barricaded houses. entered, leaving behind a trail of blood, weapons and war equipment, all confiscated by al-Qassam fighters.

On Sunday, Israeli occupation forces confirmed that one armored reserve officer was killed in fighting in northern Gaza. Earlier, the report confirmed that another Israeli soldier was killed in fighting in the Gaza Strip, raising the number of soldiers killed in fighting against the Palestinian Resistance at the weekend to 15.

Israeli media described the death toll of its soldiers over the past 24 hours as “the biggest tragedy since Israel’s ground offensive” into the Gaza Strip.

Soldiers attack refugees

The Israeli Occupation Army invaded the town of Tulkarem and the Nour Shams Refugee Camp in the occupied West Bank, Saturday (23/12) evening. A large force of Israeli soldiers, accompanied by two military bulldozers, stormed the city from the west, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. The news agency added that the unmanned aerial vehicle (unmanned aerial vehicles/UAV) conducted a reconnaissance flight over.

Israeli forces surrounded Nour Shams, east of Tulkarem, and imposed a tight siege, the report also noted that bulldozers destroyed the main waterway that feeds Nour Shams. The invaders bulldozed the main road adjacent to the camp, and destroyed its infrastructure.”

Several Palestinian homes were also raided and their occupants questioned. Violent confrontations also occurred between Palestinians and Israeli troops. This was the third aggression against refugee camps this month and the second in a week. At least five Palestinians were killed in a UAV attack in Nour Shams on December 17.

