Turin, the showroom of phantom renovations: dozens of defrauded customers. “Now give us our money back”

“You scammed us, we want our money back.” This is what we read on the windows of a shop in Corso Lecce in Turin. Or rather a former shop. It was called «To make a house» and it was one showroom of restructuring which was operational from 23 October to 19 December 2023. In this period, less than two months, it collected a substantial number of cash advances to carry out restructuring interventions which, however, were never started because the owners they lost every trace of themselves before the Christmas holidays. The matter is now in the hands of the Turin prosecutor’s office after at least twenty complaints lodged by various citizens. In the meantime, the victims of what appears to have all the potential to be a scam worth hundreds of thousands of euros have no intention of remaining silent.

Customer anger

As reported The print, the windows were covered with signs. “You ruined a lot of people,” reads one. “Poor at restructuring, good at cheating,” they write in another. The issue has been going on for some time. “They told us that the company had gone bankrupt,” Alessandro Rillo, a 32-year-old, tells the city newspaper that he is the spokesperson for the group of families defrauded and now protesting. He reports that before the shop closed and moved, two defrauded families took legal action against the business owners. “The judge agreed with them: the compensation, however, was never paid,” explains the 32-year-old. “I also tried mediation twice, but in vain.”

The double scam with blank checks

Some of the victims of the scam were allegedly scammed twice. During the scant two months of activity, between October and December, the owner of the business apparently issued them checks as compensation but, once presented to the bank, they turned out to have no funds, further worsening the situation of the families involved . So, they started hanging signs on the windows which, however, someone continues to remove. «We, from time to time, have returned to posting others», Rillo comments.

