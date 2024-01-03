Turkey does not let ships donated to Ukraine into the Black Sea

#Turkey #ships #donated #Ukraine #Black #Sea

CHASING

2024 m. sausage 3 d. 00:20

Turkey

Photo: / Scanpix

aA

Turkey said on Tuesday it would not allow two minesweepers donated by the United Kingdom to Ukraine to sail through its waters to the Black Sea, as it would violate an international pact on strait navigation in times of war, according to .

Last month, the UK said it would transfer two Royal Navy minesweepers to Ukraine to help bolster Ukraine’s maritime operations in its war with Russia.

NATO member Turkey has informed its allies that it will not allow ships to use its Bosporus and Dardanelles straits as long as the war in Ukraine continues, the communications department of the country’s presidency said.

After Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Turkey began to apply the Montreux Convention of 1936 and block the passage of military ships of the warring countries.

The pact provides an exception for ships returning to their bases, but since the start of the war, neither Russia nor Ukraine have indicated any intention to send their warships through the Turkish straits to the Black Sea.

Turkey has also warned non-Black Sea states not to send warships through the straits.

According to the Montreux Convention, warships of non-belligerent countries may pass through the straits in time of war. However, the convention also states that Ankara has the final say on the passage of all warships if Turkey deems it at risk of being drawn into the war.

Turkey has impartially and diligently implemented the Montreux Convention to prevent escalation in the Black Sea, its presidency said.

During the war, Ankara tries to maintain good relations with both Kyiv and Moscow.