Turkey has struck 70 targets linked to Kurdish groups in Syria and Iraq

#Turkey #struck #targets #linked #Kurdish #groups #Syria #Iraq

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

At least 59 Kurdish fighters were killed in strikes and clashes on the ground, Yasar Guler said in a video message to top military officials. This post was posted on X.

“Our pain is great, but our determination is limitless,” said Y. Guleras. “We have avenged the (deaths) of our precious children and we will continue to do so.”

There was no immediate statement from Kurdish groups, and the death toll could not be independently verified.

Militants linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) attempted to infiltrate a Turkish base in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq on Friday, Turkish officials said. Six Turkish soldiers were killed in the ensuing firefight. The next day, six more Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes with Kurdish fighters.

In response, Turkey launched strikes against targets that officials said were linked to the PKK in Iraq and Syria.

A spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said at least eight civilians were killed in airstrikes in northeastern Syria on Monday. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war, said another 12 people were injured.

Turkey claims it is going to great lengths to avoid civilian casualties and damage to cultural heritage.

The PKK, which has bases in northern Iraq, has waged an insurgency in Turkey for decades, and Ankara’s Western allies, including the United States, consider the PKK a terrorist organization. Since the beginning of the conflict in 1984, tens of thousands of people have been killed.

But Turkey and the US are at loggerheads over the status of Syrian Kurdish groups that are Washington’s allies in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$