Turkey surrendered in the Black Sea War. US and UK ships can pass. Romania, I agree

Turkey surrendered in the Black Sea War. It also accepts other NATO countries, in addition to Romania, for demining. Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey have also invited other NATO countries to join the initiative to clear the Black Sea and secure sea routes.

The Center for Transport Strategies reported on the trilateral agreement between Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria on demining, announced on January 6 by Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev.

Now, however, the agreement has undergone a very important change.

Turkey had opposed the involvement of NATO countries outside the region in operations in the Black Sea.

Admiral Ercument Tatlıoglu, commander of the Turkish Navy, has spoken out against the presence of naval forces of other NATO allies, including the US, in the Black Sea.

Now, Turkey has abandoned this position.

Two other countries, which have not been named, plan to create a joint fleet to clear mines in parts of the Black Sea, alongside Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria.

It is known that Britain has shown its intention to help Ukraine establish a fleet dedicated to this mission, but Turkey had not allowed the passage of Sandown-class minesweepers, Chernihiv and Cerkasi, stationed in Britain, invoking the Montreux Convention, a international pact regarding the prohibition of crossing the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits during wartime.

The second country is Norway. The Maritime Coalition to Help Ukraine in the Black Sea is led by Great Britain and Norway, which have set out to do the same thing, demining, and, in addition, to “secure” Ukraine by equipping it with assault and raid craft.

Turkey links its decisions to receiving US F-16 jets

Turkey negotiated its position on allowing US and British ships to pass “waiting for positive and solid steps by the US to acquire and modernize F-16 warplanes”, a Turkish goal long delayed by the Americans.

The current announcement on demining operations in the Black Sea notes that “the initiative remains open to joint action and participation by the mine action forces and assets of other NATO member states located outside the Black Sea region.”

The agreement between the three countries is to be signed this week in Istanbul. The mission will begin shortly after the signing of the agreement.

The operations of the joint demining forces of Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria will not be considered from the NATO strategy, but will constitute “the first major joint action of the Black Sea allies since Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022” .

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense stressed that the activities of the joint demining force will not be directed against any other country, and the Black Sea demining operation is expected to help improve cooperation between the participants.

The joint demining force will create safe conditions for civilian ships to navigate the Black Sea, minimizing the risk of mine explosions.