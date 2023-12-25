Turkish strikes in Syria kill 6 civilians

#Turkish #strikes #Syria #kill #civilians

Turkey launched its operations in Iraq and Syria after two separate attacks on its bases in northern Iraq killed 12 Turkish soldiers. Ankara blamed the attacks on Kurdish fighters and announced on Saturday that it was launching a new wave of airstrikes.

“Six civilians were killed in separate Turkish airstrikes,” Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), said on Monday.

The four victims worked at a printing shop in the northern city of Qamishli near the Turkish border, he said.

“One civilian was killed in the strike on a mill near Qamishli and another was killed in a gas storage facility,” added the head of Britain-based SOHR.

Turkey struck a dozen targets of the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration, SOHR and AFP news agency correspondents in the region said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called for retaliation against Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq and Syria.

Ankara earlier on Saturday said six soldiers were “killed in a clash with terrorists” and later announced that six more soldiers were killed in northern Iraq in an earlier attack on Friday night.

Two oil production facilities in northeast Syria, near the Turkish border, were hit on Saturday evening, an AFP correspondent and SOHR reported. There was no information about the victims.

Over the past 25 years, Ankara has established dozens of military posts in the region as part of its decades-long war with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Turkey and many of its Western allies list as a terrorist organization.

