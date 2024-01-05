Türkiye Arrests 56 People Wanted in Israel, Saudi Arabia and UAE

#Türkiye #Arrests #People #Wanted #Israel #Saudi #Arabia #UAE

Members of the Police Special Operations Department team take part in training in Erzurum, Turkey, on December 28, 2023. Photo/Hilmi Tunahan Karakaya/Anadolu Agency

TEL AVIV – Turkey arrested 56 suspects wanted under an Interpol Red Notice through the “Cage-29” operation carried out simultaneously in 11 provinces.

This news was revealed by local media citing Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on Thursday (4/1/2024).

Yerlikaya said on social media that the suspects were wanted in 18 countries including the United States, Germany, Azerbaijan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Belarus, Morocco, Palestine, India, Israel, Iran, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Russia, Arab Saudi, Turkmenistan and Jordan.

“The government has a firm stance against national and international organized crime entities,” explained Yerlikaya.

He stressed his country would not tolerate any disruption to societal peace, regardless of the size of the organizations or the warnings issued against them.

The defendants are wanted on various charges including joining a criminal organization, drug trafficking, money laundering, murder, counterfeiting, assault, human trafficking, prostitution and others.

(she)