“Türkiye enters a new era in space exploration”

Tuncay Çakmak

President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkiye is entering a new era in the field of space exploration.

The Turkish Head of State spoke on Monday with Alper Gezeravci, the first Turkish astronaut, who last week began a mission in the International Space Station (ISS), alongside 3 other astronauts, an Italian, a Spaniard and a Swede.

During the video call, Erdogan said that with this crucial mission within the framework of the Türkiye National Space Program, Alper Gezervaci has become a source of inspiration for the whole country, especially for children and young people.

For his part, Gezeravci said he was proud to represent his country in this important mission and to carry the Turkish flag to the International Space Station.

And added: “I completed my first task by transferring our experimental facilities from the Dragon capsule to their storage field before the experiment.”

The Ax-3 mission, in which Gezeravci is participating, was launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on the night of January 18-19, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket belonging to the private space exploration company SpaceX .

The Dragon capsule docked Saturday and the crew entered the Space Station. The crew of four will conduct more than 30 scientific investigations during their 14-day stay, with Alper Gezeravci responsible for 13 researches.

The Turkish President, in conclusion, said that Gezeravci was the first Turkish astronaut, but he will not be the last.

“Türkiye has taken its place among the countries that carry out crewed space missions,” he said.

