Türkiye: Fredy reached half a thousand games in his senior career – Others

At 33 years old, midfielder Fredy reached the milestone of 500 games in his senior career. The feat was achieved at Eyupspor, in Turkey, the club he moved to last summer. Belenenses continues to be the team he has defended the most and also the one that touches his heart the most. In interview a Recordgranted last August, when he was still representing the colors of Antalyaspor, the midfielder had already envisaged reaching that level, showing himself “proud” of the, at the time, possibility, stressing that it would make him even happier to know that he started “70 or 80 percent of those games.”

All in all, Fredy has 179 games for Belenenses, 20 for B SAD, 47 for Rec. Libolo (Angola), 33 for Excelsior (Netherlands), 153 for Antalyaspor (Turkey) and, now, in the same country, 12 for Eyupspor for a total of 444 games, with the other 46 being recorded in the Angolan national team. For the aforementioned teams he scored a total of 74 goals.

Despite having reached a record-worthy milestone, Fredy has already explained to our newspaper that this longevity is due to “genetics, but also to the care” he takes with rest, nutrition and hydration.

“At the beginning of my career I wasn’t so focused on that, but since I came to Turkey, I’ve focused more on recovery, hydration, pre-training, pre-game, post-game and that has helped. continue. Almost all players do this, because we look at Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe, many other examples we have out there. Benzema, for example, was the best player in the world at 33 or 34 years old. example for us, we can look and realize that we can do more, if we rest. These are very important things”, he stated in the interview with Record.

Now, the milestone has been reached and the count continues next Wednesday, when Eyupspor will play at Goztepe, in the 16th round of the second tier of Turkish football.

In this new club, Fredy has one goal and five assists, being one of the main responsible for Eyuspor’s isolated leadership. Second-placed Kocaelispor is seven points behind.