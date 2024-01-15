Türkiye Suddenly Bombards Iraq and Syria, What’s Happening?

#Türkiye #Suddenly #Bombards #Iraq #Syria #Whats #Happening

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Turkey launched another series of airstrikes against Kurdish sites in northern Iraq and Syria in response to the deaths of nine Turkish soldiers. This was announced by Ankara, Sunday (14/1/2024).

“In accordance with our right to self-defense… air operations were carried out against terrorist targets in northern Iraq in the Metina, Hakurk, Gara, Qandil and Asos regions, and in northern Syria,” the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement, as quoted AFP.

The Turkish army claimed to have hit 24 targets, “including caves, shelters, ammunition and equipment warehouses, housing and a gas factory” used by fighters from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged a guerrilla war against the Turkish state since 1984.

Earlier on Sunday, Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency announced on Sunday that 23 targets – including bases and weapons warehouses had been destroyed in northern Syria.

Turkey on Saturday said it had hit 54 “targets” in Syria and Iraq belonging to the PKK and People’s Protection Units (YPG).

This comes after nine Turkish soldiers were killed the day before in clashes with suspected PKK fighters at a Turkish military base in northern Iraq.

The PKK is a group that has been blacklisted by Turkey and many of its Western allies as a terrorist organization.

The YPG is a Syrian Kurdish militia that is the main element of US-allied forces in the coalition against ISIS.

But Turkey, which claims its air strikes were in “self-defense”, considers the YPG to be terrorists.

Ankara frequently targets Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq, in the autonomous Kurdistan region.

