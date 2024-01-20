turned a simple car into a rocket system

#turned #simple #car #rocket #system

This improvised missile system, aptly named the Nightmaremobile, has four pickup-mounted Grad launchers capable of launching 122 mm rockets.

Notably, the launcher’s guidance components were reworked from a Russian trophy, specifically the Grad.

Due to its mobility, the new system has several advantages over the Grad system: first of all, the ability to avoid Russian artillery counterattacks.

Faced with difficult conditions and ammunition shortages, the Ukrainian military rarely uses a full salvo of 40 Grad missiles to avoid return fire. It is these light platforms that have become a real nightmare for Russian forces, as they can be moved in difficult conditions and provide a tactical advantage to Ukrainian troops.

The “Nightmaremobile” is distinguished by its exceptional mobility and compact design, which makes it almost invisible to enemy drones. Using accurate intelligence, this improvised missile launcher can deliver effective missile strikes against opponents, according to the Defense Blog.