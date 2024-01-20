turned a simple car into a rocket system

#turned #simple #car #rocket #system

This improvised missile system, aptly named the Nightmaremobile, has four pickup-mounted Grad launchers capable of launching 122 mm rockets.

Notably, the launcher’s guidance components were reworked from a Russian trophy, specifically the Grad.

Due to its mobility, the new system has several advantages over the Grad system: first of all, the ability to avoid Russian artillery counterattacks.

Faced with difficult conditions and ammunition shortages, the Ukrainian military rarely uses a full salvo of 40 Grad missiles to avoid return fire. It is these light platforms that have become a real nightmare for Russian forces, as they can be moved in difficult conditions and provide a tactical advantage to Ukrainian troops.

The “Nightmaremobile” is distinguished by its exceptional mobility and compact design, which makes it almost invisible to enemy drones. Using accurate intelligence, this improvised missile launcher can deliver effective missile strikes against opponents, according to the Defense Blog.

Also Read:  5 euros here equals 100 euros somewhere in the Netherlands

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Apple watches have never been cheaper. You can now buy Watch SE for 5990 CZK – MobilMania.cz
Apple watches have never been cheaper. You can now buy Watch SE for 5990 CZK – MobilMania.cz
Posted on
Do you have unused apps on your phone? Be warned, they can still spy on you! Here’s how to prevent it
Do you have unused apps on your phone? Be warned, they can still spy on you! Here’s how to prevent it
Posted on
The polar vortex shows its fangs! Traffic restrictions and closed roads in the country – News by sources
The polar vortex shows its fangs! Traffic restrictions and closed roads in the country – News by sources
Posted on
The arrival of Onan does not help the Cameroonians to escape from capitulation to Senegal – Football – Sportacentrs.com
The arrival of Onan does not help the Cameroonians to escape from capitulation to Senegal – Football – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News