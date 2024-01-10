Turning point in the El Ghazi trial: Mainz 05 sues for damages! | Sports

#Turning #point #Ghazi #trial #Mainz #sues #damages #Sports

By: LUKAS DOMBROWSKI, SIMEON BIRKOBEIN, FLORIAN ULRICH, JOHANNES WOLF and PETER DÖRR

It was over very quickly!

First round of negotiations on Wednesday before the Mainz labor court because scandal striker Anwar El Ghazi (28) is suing against his dismissal without notice by Mainz 05.

also read

After 17 minutes, the presiding judge, Dr. Bettina Chaudhry again!

Last Friday, the 05er gave an official reason for the dismissal after numerous anti-Israel posts by the Dutchman 68 days ago (November 3rd). Before the conciliation hearing began, the judge announced this to the numerous journalists who were waiting in front of Hall 2, Room E.09.

Turnaround in the El Ghazi process!

also read

05-Lawyer Dr. Johan-Michel Menke (46) not only rejects an amicable settlement, but also files a claim for damages against El Ghazi. The ex-striker earned 150,000 euros a month. Now Mainz is demanding 523,465 euros and 97 cents (made up of cash money and a contractual penalty from a gross monthly salary). The reason: “Serious violations of the duty of conduct”.

Also interesting

Advertisement

Also interesting

Advertisement

Menke makes it clear to El Ghazi: “It cannot be the case that Israel is denied its right to exist.” Incidentally, the striker did not appear in court, nor did the Mainz bosses.

From the Mainz side there was a letter on October 25, 2023 in German and English in which it was made clear to El Ghazi that there would only be continued employment if he clearly committed to the values ​​of the 05er. He didn’t do this.

The El Ghazi side has already made it clear that it will not accept the contractual penalty.

On June 19th (11 a.m.) we continue with a chamber appointment. The judge offered a date in May, which Mainz rejected due to the Bundesliga relegation battle.