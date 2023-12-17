Turning the Gaza Strip into an Israeli Disaster

#Turning #Gaza #Strip #Israeli #Disaster

Editorial Team, CNBC Indonesia

Sunday, 17/12/2023 06:15 WIB

Photo: Israeli soldiers carry out military operations in the Gaza Strip, Thursday (14/12/2023). (Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Hamas has the latest tactics to continue fighting Israeli army troops in the Gaza Strip, Palestine. This guerrilla tactic is said to be effective in conquering Israeli army troops.

According to Al Jazeera’s records, the death toll of Israeli soldiers in Gaza has exceeded twice the number of ground attacks carried out since 2014. This reflects the more terrifying level of effectiveness of Hamas guerrilla tactics with greater weaponry.

Israeli military experts describe how the Palestinian group has used its large stockpile of weapons, knowledge of the terrain and extensive network of tunnels to turn Gaza’s streets into deadly maze.

Hamas is claimed to have weapons ranging from drones rigged with grenades to anti-tank weapons with powerful twin bullets.

According to official Israeli figures, since the Israeli ground campaign began in late October, around 110 Israeli soldiers have been killed as tanks and infantry poured into towns and refugee camps. About a quarter were tank crew.

That number is up from 66 in the 2014 conflict, when Israel launched a more limited ground offensive for three weeks, but the aim was not to eliminate Hamas.

“No one can compare the scope of this war to 2014, when our forces were largely operating no more than a kilometer inside Gaza,” said Yaacov Amidror, a retired Israeli major general and former national security adviser who now works at the Jewish Institute for American National Security (JINSA).

He said that the army “has not found a good solution for the tunnels,” a network that has greatly expanded in the past decade.

Israel’s attack comes after an October 7 attack by the Hamas armed group that Israel said killed 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages – some of whom have since been released.

Since the war began, nearly 19,000 people have been killed in Gaza, prompting international demands for a ceasefire and even calls from Israel’s staunch ally, the United States, for a change in strategy and more precise attacks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel would fight “until it achieves absolute victory”. Israeli officials say it could take months before it is completed.

“This has been a challenge from day one,” Ophir Falk, a foreign policy adviser to Netanyahu, told , saying the attack would take a heavy toll on the Israeli side. “We know that we may have to pay an additional price to complete this mission.”

Great Battle

Hamas has posted videos on its Telegram channel this month showing fighters with bodycams crossing buildings to launch rockets carried on their shoulders at armored vehicles. One of them, posted on December 7, came from Shejaiya, east of Gaza City, an area where both sides reported heavy fighting.

In another post on December 5, a camera emerges from a tunnel, like a periscope, to scan an Israeli camp where soldiers are resting. The post said that the camp was then hit by an underground explosion. was unable to verify the videos.

A Hamas source, speaking to from inside Gaza on condition of anonymity, said that the fighters moved as close as possible to launch ambushes “Taking advantage of territory that we knew no one could”, often moving around or emerging from tunnel.

“There is a big difference between our strength and theirs, we are not fooling ourselves,” he said.

Hamas has not said how many of its fighters have been killed. The Israeli military says it has killed at least 7,000 people. The group has previously rejected the Israeli figures, saying they include civilians.

Hamas spokespeople outside Gaza did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this article.

An Israeli commander, who went to war in 2014, said that expanding the scope of the operation meant more troops were on the ground, giving Hamas an “advantage”, so higher troop casualties could be expected. He asked not to be named because he is an active soldier in this war.

The Israeli military did not release the number of troops involved or other operational details.

Israel’s Channel 12 television showed a military reserve unit, alert for mined doors, destroying the wall of a building to enter a room and discovering an ammunition cache.

Mirroring tactics used in 2014, the Israeli military has posted images on social media showing razed routes through areas that had been built up by bulldozers so troops could avoid existing roads that may have land mines.

Even in some districts in northern Gaza where many buildings have been reduced to rubble, heavy fighting is still ongoing.

