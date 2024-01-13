Tusk spoke about rumors about the new president of Orlen. “Missed”

#Tusk #spoke #rumors #president #Orlen #Missed

According to the daily’s reports, Bieńkowska had the best chance of taking this position because “Tusk would prefer to see someone in this position who could be more closely controlled by him,” and the former commissioner is one of the prime minister’s most trusted people.

I also read about these names in some media and I am honestly amused, because I haven’t seen such inaccurate forecasts for a long time. Totally. I have great respect for the minister, deputy prime minister, commissioner, my close collaborator. Someone is harming her, said Donald Tusk

In Donald Tusk’s first two cabinets, Elżbieta Bieńkowska was the Minister of Regional Development, and then the head of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Development and the Deputy Prime Minister. In the years 2014-2019, she was Commissioner for the Internal Market and Services in the European Commission.

Information about Bieńkowska’s candidacy was not confirmed by the Ministry of State Assets. In response to the daily, it emphasized that publicizing corporate decisions of listed companies “may have a price-setting nature” and, in accordance with the law, they are communicated in the form of appropriate reports.

The list of names of the future president of Orlen included, among others: former vice-president of Warsaw Robert Soszyński. In the years 2008-2012, he headed the PERN company, which manages national oil pipelines and fuel storage facilities.

Rate the quality of our article:

Your feedback helps us create better content.