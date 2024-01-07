Tusk’s flagship promise. There is a final shape – WP News

#Tusks #flagship #promise #final #shape #News

Rafał Mrowicki, January 7, 2024 23:10

Holidays from ZUS were one of Donald Tusk’s main pre-election announcements. Initially, the government assumed a different scenario than that envisaged in the list of one hundred items of the Civic Coalition. It is known which scenario is closer to implementation.

“Dziennik Gazeta Prawna” obtained the details. DGP information shows that the project assumptions may be adopted at one of the next meetings.

Holidays from ZUS



It turns out that the final proposal is to assume one month, not three months, of holidays from ZUS. The month was included in the Civic Coalition’s list of one hundred specific items. Already after the formation of Donald Tusk’s coalition government, the initial project of the Ministry of Development and Technology took into account a three-month holiday from ZUS. This variant was included in the government’s list of legislative works.

However, such a solution would be too expensive for the state. This would mean that ZUS revenues would be lower by almost PLN 5 billion per year.

DGP also points out the second argument for the change – employees do not have such long holidays, so the government sees no reason for sole proprietorships to have them.

– This is keeping one of our election promises – a person from the ruling coalition said in an interview with DGP.

Source: “Dziennik Gazeta Prawna”

Source: newsci.wp.pl

