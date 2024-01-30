TV, if you leave it on to help you sleep then you don’t know the risks you run: it’s better to avoid it

#leave #sleep #dont #risks #run #avoid

We often underestimate the importance of sleep in our lives: this is why we shouldn’t fall asleep with the TV on

In the frenzy of modern life, more and more people find themselves seeking comfort in sleep accompanied by the reassuring light of the television on. This practice, however, could have surprising consequences on the quality of sleep and overall health. Here are the risks.

The mistake of falling asleep with the TV on – (ilciriaco.it)

The convenience of falling asleep in front of the TV might seem tempting, but Experts recommend turning off screens at least 30 minutes before bed to allow the brain to prepare for sleep. Adopting healthier habits before bed, such as reading a book or listening to relaxing music, could promote a more peaceful transition into sleep.

We often focus, rightly, on the importance of nutrition and physical activity for our psychological and physical well-being. But we guiltily underestimate the benefits of sleep. While the temptation to fall asleep with the TV on might seem harmless, it is important to consider the negative effects that this practice could have on the quality of sleep. Taking the time to create an optimal sleep environment can help improve overall health and promote a more beneficial night’s rest.

Why we shouldn’t fall asleep with the television on

Sleep experts point out that the blue light emitted by screens, typical of modern televisions, can interfere with the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep. Sleeping with the TV on could therefore compromise the body’s ability to enter a state of deep, restorative sleep.

Why we shouldn’t fall asleep with the television on – (ilciriaco.it)

This is because the hormone that regulates our sleep and rest – melatonin – is released in dark conditions. Obviously, therefore, the light from the device can short-circuit this mechanism which, however, is essential for having adequate, satisfying and regenerating sleep.

A study conducted by Harvard University highlighted that prolonged exposure to blue light before bed can disturb the natural circadian rhythm, leading to a disturbed sleep and at an increased risk of sleep disorders. Not only light, but also television content can play a role in how we sleep. Stimulating programs, such as thrillers or exciting news, can increase alertness and make it more difficult to relax and fall asleep.

We often underestimate the importance of sleep for our health. Instead, few visual stimuli, but also a optimal temperature, they are essential conditions for having a good rest.