TV license fee – this is how much the fee will be in 2024. These people have been exempt from the subscription fee – list [6.01.24 r.]

We know the amount of the subscription fee that will apply in 2024. The National Broadcasting Council has determined the rates for the use of radio and television receivers. However, not everyone will have to pay an RTV license fee from January. We know who will be exempt from the obligation to pay the subscription fee in 2024. The list is very long – check if you are on it.

Owners of radio and television receivers are obliged to pay a license fee. This applies to households in which it is located at least one radio or television receiver. But even if you have more than one receiver, you only pay for one.

If, for example, we have one at home three TV sets and one radio, we are obliged to pay a fee for one television set. Individuals also do not have to pay for radio receivers in their passenger cars.

It is similar in the case of public health care facilities, sanatoriums, nurseries, public and non-public organizational units of the education system, state and non-state universities, as well as social welfare homes, which also pay one subscription fee.

Other entities are obliged to pay fees for each radio or television receiver you ownincluding those in company cars.

The National Broadcasting Council has determined the amount of subscription rates, which are effective from January 1, 2024. Just like last year the monthly fee for the radio receiver will be PLN 8.70, which will cost PLN 104.40 per year. The fee for a month of using a television or television and radio set will be: PLN 27.30. The recipient will pay PLN 327.60 annually.

If the subscription fee for the entire year is paid by January 25, 2024, receiver users will receive 10 percent discount.

Discounts are also available to people who: will pay the RTV license fee in advance for at least two months. Below we present the subscription fees for: use of a radio receiver with discounts.

2 months – PLN 16.90

3 months – PLN 25.10

4 months – PLN 33.80

5 months – PLN 42.00

6 months – PLN 49.60

7 months – PLN 58.30

8 months – PLN 66.50

9 months – PLN 74.70

10 months – PLN 83.40

11 months – PLN 91.60

12 months – PLN 94.00

Amount of subscription fees for using a television or television and radio set including discounts:

2 months – PLN 53.00

3 months – PLN 78.70

4 months – PLN 106.00

5 months – PLN 131.70

6 months – PLN 155.70

7 months – PLN 183.00

8 months – PLN 208.70

9 months – PLN 234.40

10 months – PLN 261.70

11 months – PLN 287.40

12 months – PLN 294.90

A subscription fee is due pay in advance by the 25th day of the monthfor which a fee is payable.

It is worth remembering that the fee is paid for cable television, satellite television or a digital platform does not release you from the obligation to pay subscription fees. The need to pay license fees is related to the use of a radio or television receiver, and not to the content of broadcast programs.

As a rule, the obligation to pay license fees applies to every household with at least one radio or television receiver. However, there are exceptions to this rule, and the list of people exempt from the RTV license fee is very long.

Art. 4 section 1 of the Act of 21 April 2005 on subscription fees states that Certain eligible groups of people are exempt from subscription fees.

To take advantage of the discount, you must present it at a post office ID card and documents entitling you to exemption from subscription fees. In addition, you must also submit a declaration of meeting the conditions for using the above-mentioned. layoffs.

Exemptions from subscription fees are available from the first day of the month following the month in which confirmation of the exemption was obtained.

The list of persons exempt from the obligation to pay license fees is published by the National Broadcasting Council. We checked who does not have to pay an RTV license fee from January 1, 2024. Persons entitled to benefit from the exemption include: unemployed, disabled and people who are over the required age.

A complete list of people exempt from the RTV license fee in 2024. we present it in the gallery below. Check if you are on the list!

Subscribers have several options for paying for the RTV subscription. The fee can be paid at all post offices and via the website of Poczta Polska SA. Payments can also be made at other financial institutions.

Check how to pay for the RTV subscription

at the post office

on the Payment Platform on the Poczta Polska website

by e-transfer

Subscription fees must be paid to the bank account number containing the subscriber’s individual identification number. In order to pay the subscription fee, it is necessary to know the 26-digit subscriber’s bank account number, assigned to each subscriber during the registration of the receivers.

