TV review | Dating on a raft and musing about Stalin

#review #Dating #raft #musing #Stalin

Choices, choices, choices. I’m going to talk about the NPO version of the mega-success of Winter full of love and the summer version B&B full of love? Or will it be something interesting, international and intellectual like Wintergastenthe winter variant of Summer guests? Both should work.

The makers themselves call it Love raft it is a “unique dating experiment in the Swedish wilderness.” We now know the unique ingredients. Ten singles, five men and five women, above average handsome, aged between 24 and 31. The group members met, this time near the Klarälven River in Sweden. ‘Experts’ and ‘relationship experts’ have figured out which man suits which woman best and then they build a raft together from logs and rope. On that square platform they have to make do with each other, while they let themselves be carried away by the river.

There is a chance that you are overfed by all the dating programs, but for those who haven’t had enough yet, you can enjoy the discomfort, the irritation and the disappointment in advance. What struck me each time this time are the very clear expectations of what the added value of the future partner will be. Love is an economic transaction, or so it is said. A partner must provide energy. If you get back less than you give, dental hygienist Sharon (29) prefers to put “that love and energy” into herself. A partner requires an investment of time and process manager Denise (30) is willing to “make time”, but for “someone who is worth it”. Growth coach Timo knows himself as “powerful, fiery and enthusiastic” and “needs someone who can calm me down.” Let’s see what floating on a river for days will do for couples.

Hitchcock-films

This first week of the year, VPRO broadcasts four conversations with international guests. Just like Summer guests the interview is interspersed with fragments from films and TV programmes. Wintergasten is easier to complete after an hour and a half. On Tuesday, Nino Haratischwili was our guest, a theater maker and best known as a writer The eighth life.

With images from the Georgian cult classic Blue mountains from 1983, she immediately made it clear into which world she was born that same year. The Soviet Georgia of its youngest years turned into a “sad, dark and terrible place” after independence in 1991. She doesn’t remember the details of the civil war or the economic crisis, but she does remember having to go to school with wood and kerosene. Without fuel there is no lesson. No heating at home, little food and often no electricity. If there was electricity, she would watch the Brazilian version of the soap opera with her grandmother and all the neighbors Simply Maria. Love, deception, revenge and that for dozens of seasons. For her a way to escape the grim reality. Later, when she was a teenager and living with her mother in a village in the German countryside, she escaped the peaceful but boring reality there by secretly watching scary Hitchcock films late at night.

She has lived in Berlin for years, but still regularly visits her native city of Tbilisi. Not a city of vodka, fur hats and meters of snow, as people in the West, former Eastern Bloc countries, envision. Her city has a “Southern European” feel, has a subtropical climate and resembles Rome and Naples. Through the eyes of Haratischwili we look at archive material from 1953 of Stalin’s state funeral. Rows of dejected soldiers and crying women pass his coffin. According to her, there is no Stalin revival under Putin. Stalin never left. “Putin picks up where history seemed to stop.”

Share Email the editor