TVB male artist and Gao Haining tragically turned out to be passers-by while filming a drama. The first-line actor was misidentified by netizens: The staff is very handsome – Qingbao – Entertainment – China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

#TVB #male #artist #Gao #Haining #tragically #turned #passersby #filming #drama #firstline #actor #misidentified #netizens #staff #handsome #Qingbao #Entertainment #China #Hong #Kong #Taiwan

TVB has recently started filming the aviation drama “Flight Diary”, and a group of actors such as Ma Guoming, Cai Sibei, Gao Haining (Gao Ling) and others often shoot at the Hong Kong International Airport. Many netizens and tourists have seen the production of the Wild Capture crew and praised all the actors and actresses for their handsome boys and girls. However, one top male artist was misunderstood as a staff member because of his “passer-by appearance”. Seriously funny!

Also shown on the same show: News Queen丨Li Shiwei suffered from eye surgery due to ambulatory syndrome. After surgery, she could not go back and had no choice but to accept being ridiculed for plastic surgery: she learned to be grateful through meditation.

{{hket:ul-video id=”9796″}}{{/hket:ul-video}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”1234567.jpeg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

Although “Flying Diary” has been discontinued, many netizens uploaded scenes of encountering the crew at the airport. Gao Haining, who has recently become famous in the mainland with “News Queen”, has been constantly being photographed by mainland tourists. Some people uploaded photos of her at the airport while filming the drama, praising Gao Ling and many Hong Kong girls for their excellent skin and refreshing and capable temperament. ,Envy.

{{hket:inline-image name=”yeah.jpeg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”456.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”s7.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”s9.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”s8.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”23.jpeg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”24.jpeg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”25.jpeg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

Many people commented on the post to criticize Hong Kong girls, but some people missed the point and left a message: “The staff at the back are so handsome!” It turned out that netizens thought Tony Hong (Tony) behind Gao Ling was a staff member. Someone clarified on their behalf: “These are all celebrities”, “That’s Hong Yongcheng, the male protagonist of several TVB dramas”, “Sister, are you serious? Is Hong Yongcheng just a passerby?” Some people “surrendered” and said: “I thought the staff member behind was Hu Bing .”

{{hket:inline-image name=”yeah.jpeg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”9.png”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”8.png”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”s3.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”s2.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”s1.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”s4.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”5.png”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”21.png”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”7.png”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

Although some netizens didn’t know who Hong Yongcheng was, they praised him: “Am I the only one who saw a boy with a smile on his face? It’s a very affectionate feeling.”, “I also think he is so handsome, and his facial features are good-looking.” Hong Yongcheng plays the role in the play Airport security manager, wearing a stylish suit.

{{hket:inline-image name=”407589926_18397538533060860_8738455780907206362_n.jpg”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

{{hket:inline-image name=”6.png”}}{{/hket:inline-image}}

In addition, Hong Yongcheng announced earlier that his wife Liang Noyan (Inez) is pregnant with their second child. Although many people want to know whether “Sirface No2″ is a boy or a girl, Inez, who is six months old, said that she still doesn’t know the gender of the baby, and even ” “Opening” asked netizens to take guesses.

Join the “Qingbao” WhatsApp channel now to get the latest entertainment, health and literary information, and there are also gift giving activities!

【https://bit.ly/3RnCHkV】

U Lifestyle App allows you to watch all the news and information of “Qingbao” and its own programs↓

↓↓Synchronized updates, faster and smoother↓↓

【free download】

Written by: Entertainment Group

Image source: IG, Xiaohongshu

Food Guide·Christmas丨What to choose from the first three dishes of the Christmas buffet? Nutritionists share 7 healthy tips to “recover money”

Get Rich Overnight | The lucky man who left his hometown to work hard and worked two jobs and hid in the toilet to win the $500 million jackpot refused to resign.

Runny nose | Nose becomes more frequent and smells fishy. Woman reveals sinusitis with brows. Two TCM methods can help relieve it

Love Home丨At Zhang Jingchun’s fan gathering, the girl sent her own egg waffle to the wall and was touched by her silver-haired sister again

Women’s Health︱A 25-year-old woman with delayed menstruation and dysmenorrhea has refused to seek medical treatment for two years. Chinese medicine doctor reveals that it is caused by stress + 1 habit｜Attached are 3 tea drinks + massage for prevention

Good Voice of Middle Ages丨Zhou Guofeng said that civil servants were too favourable, so they had to quit their jobs due to divorce. They were afraid of upsetting the situation and hurting their feelings, so they did not dare to go to Japan.

Make your own long-term income by back-depositing your insurance policy | Ample retirement reserves + protect your family’s GET! (Attach case description)

New HPV-related head and neck cancers rising in men at higher risk

【Ruo Shan talkative】The edge of love and pain

Chest tightness, head swelling, numbness of hands and feet?Huang Xiangxing removed the blood vessel bomb and regained consciousness and health without relying on drugs for one month

Grace’s advice for itching, burning, and odor in the private parts: 1 tablet a day to solve “private” problems

Long-acting insulin helps diabetics maintain stable sugar control. Doctors dismantle myths about insulin injections

Not only yellow face but acne, long-term scratching may lead to liver damage. Huang Xiangxing reversed liver function. Fortunately, he protected his liver as soon as possible.

Losing control of blood sugar can hurt your heart!

You may also like…

Love Home丨At Zhang Jingchun’s fan gathering, the girl sent her own egg waffle to the wall and was touched by her silver-haired sister again

Good Voice of Middle Ages丨Zhou Guofeng said that civil servants were too favourable, so they had to quit their jobs due to divorce. They were afraid of upsetting the situation and hurting their feelings, so they did not dare to go to Japan.

Joey Yung feels uncomfortable wearing colored contact lenses and laughs at herself as having cataracts and amblyopia: What makes people so beautiful?

News Queen丨The producer revealed that there were originally 28 episodes and many scenes and 16 mysteries were cut out. There was no Feiye Fangtai in the original story?

“Love Comes Home” Chi Meili丨Zhong Kaiqi “Wolf Dies” Is there a time limit for grabbing bouquets and marrying apricots?Bearing the pressure of supporting a family and paying for a house, there is a condition for choosing a spouse

“Legend of Dreams” Concert丨Wu Yekun’s “love” remains undiminished after marriage

JACE Chan Hoi Wing pop-up MTR art stage celebrates Christmas with fans in advance

News Queen｜Chen Shancong played the role of a mildly mentally retarded father with difficulty, praising Charmaine Sheh for her infectious appeal: it was so difficult to bring him into the play

TVB male artist and Gao Haining tragically turned out to be passers-by while filming a drama. The first-line actor was misidentified by netizens: The staff is very handsome – Qingbao – Entertainment – China, Hong Kong and Taiwan – D231223

TVB male artist and Gao Haining tragically turned out to be passers-by while filming a drama. The first-line actor was misidentified by netizens: The staff is very handsome – Qingbao – Entertainment – China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

TVB has recently started filming the aviation drama “Flight Diary”, and a group of actors such as Ma Guoming, Cai Sibei, Gao Haining (Gao Ling) and others often shoot at the Hong Kong International Airport. Many netizens and tourists have commented on the production of “Wild Capture” and praised all the actors and actresses for their handsome boys and girls. However, there is one male artist who is one of the top male actors because he has a “

https%3A%2F%2Fskypost.ulifestyle.com.hk%2Farticle%2F3674432%2FTVB%E7%94%B7%E8%97%9D%E5%93%A1%E8%88%87%E9%AB%98% E6%B5%B7%E5%AF%A7%E6%8B%8D%E5%8A%87%E6%85%98%E8%AE%8A%E8%B7%AF%E4%BA%BA%E3% 80%80%E4%B8%80%E7%B7%9A%E7%94%B7%E6%98%9F%E8%A2%AB%E7%B6%B2%E6%B0%91%E8%AA% A4%E8%AA%8D%EF%BC%9A%E5%B7%A5%E4%BD%9C%E4%BA%BA%E5%93%A1%E5%BE%88%E5%B8%A5

entertainment

China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

514

3674432

514

514002001

Entertainment China Hong Kong and Taiwan

TV series, Hong Yongcheng, Liang Noyan, airport, Gao Haining, Hong Kong International Airport, Cai Sibei, Ma Guoming, TVB

Entertainment, activities and programs, TV series, entity words, characters, Hong Yongcheng, entity words, characters, Liang Noyan, entity words, venue types, airports, entity words, characters, Gao Haining, entity words, attractions and places, Hong Kong International Airport ,entity word,character,Cai Sibei,entity word,character,Ma Guoming,entity word,brand,TVB

Entertainment, good place

Work Hong Yongcheng Netizen Personnel Gao Haining Ling Airport Actor Diary Aviation Tourist Wireless Hong Kong Girls Queen News Affectionate Feelings Qingbao Channel Entertainment News Zhong You Event Photos Passersby Ma Guoming Cai Sibei A-list Actor

2023-12-23

TVB male artist and Gao Haining tragically turned into passers-by while filming a drama – A-list actor was misidentified by netizens – The staff is very handsome