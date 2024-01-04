Twelve countries have issued a warning to Yemen’s Houthis if they do not end their attacks in the Red Sea

#Twelve #countries #issued #warning #Yemens #Houthis #attacks #Red #Sea

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

“Let our message be clear: we call for an immediate end to these unlawful attacks and the release of illegally detained vessels and crews,” the White House said in a statement.

“If the Houthis continue to threaten human lives, the global economy and free trade in the region’s most important waterways, they will have to take responsibility for the consequences,” the statement said.

The statement comes after several reports that US President Joe Biden’s administration is considering direct strikes against the rebels if the attacks continue.

Signatories include the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, Germany and Japan.

Bahrain was the only country in the Middle East region to sign the statement. The island nation has extremely tense relations with Iran, which backs the Yemeni rebels.

The Houthis said they were targeting ships linked to Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza war between the Jewish state and the militant group Hamas.

The United States has sent the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier to the region and earlier announced a coalition of countries to protect shipping in the Red Sea, through which 12 percent of the world’s maritime traffic passes. global trade.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Also Read:  In Iran, over 100 people were killed in explosions near the grave of a murdered general

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

These countries will be the largest oil producers in 2024
These countries will be the largest oil producers in 2024
Posted on
This is how you can activate protection for your cell phone
This is how you can activate protection for your cell phone
Posted on
Benjamin misses Joshua during ‘break’ in Winter Vol Liefde: ‘Does something to me’
Benjamin misses Joshua during ‘break’ in Winter Vol Liefde: ‘Does something to me’
Posted on
Cafecito Martínez responds to controversial statements by Anthony Vizcaya (+Tweet)
Cafecito Martínez responds to controversial statements by Anthony Vizcaya (+Tweet)
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News