Twelve countries have issued a warning to Yemen’s Houthis if they do not end their attacks in the Red Sea

“Let our message be clear: we call for an immediate end to these unlawful attacks and the release of illegally detained vessels and crews,” the White House said in a statement.

“If the Houthis continue to threaten human lives, the global economy and free trade in the region’s most important waterways, they will have to take responsibility for the consequences,” the statement said.

The statement comes after several reports that US President Joe Biden’s administration is considering direct strikes against the rebels if the attacks continue.

Signatories include the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, Germany and Japan.

Bahrain was the only country in the Middle East region to sign the statement. The island nation has extremely tense relations with Iran, which backs the Yemeni rebels.

The Houthis said they were targeting ships linked to Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza war between the Jewish state and the militant group Hamas.

The United States has sent the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier to the region and earlier announced a coalition of countries to protect shipping in the Red Sea, through which 12 percent of the world’s maritime traffic passes. global trade.

