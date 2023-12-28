Twenty One Pilots singer Tyler Joseph becomes a father for the third time | Backbiting

By our entertainment editors

Dec 27, 2023 at 5:13 PM Update: 10 hours ago

Tyler Joseph, the singer of the band Twenty One Pilots, becomes a father for the third time. He announces via Instagram that his wife is pregnant again.

“Happy Christmas from the Joseph family. From all five of us,” can be read with a photo of his family, showing him with his wife and two children.

In the comments below the message, in addition to congratulations, many jokes are also made. For example, fellow band member Josh Dun asks if his adoption papers have gone through. Others joke about the speed at which Joseph and his wife are expanding their family. Their second child was born last year. “Looks like he decided to make the other nineteen pilots,” someone jokingly refers to the name of Joseph’s band.

Joseph’s wife shared a series of photos via her own Instagram account showing her bulging belly. “Rosie Junie Tyler Jenna + baby bump April 2024,” she wrote.

Twenty One Pilots scored big hits with songs like Heathens in Stressed Out.

