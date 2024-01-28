Twisted words do not let Erika sleep: He took this out of their PRIVACY

#Twisted #words #Erika #sleep #PRIVACY

BRATISLAVA – Štefan Skrúcaný is the father of four children, while the youngest daughter is only 3.5 years old. He likes to say that he had to make a grandchild himself, but Ella supposedly came at the right moment.

Moderator and actor Štefan Skrúcaný had a child after several years of marriage with Erika Judínyová. Daughter Ella is their darling and they wouldn’t trade her for anything in the world. As Števo says: “A person gets younger, he is also mentally adjusted differently, he has different worries, different responsibilities.” However, since Erika is fully occupied with the show Smotánka, which she not only moderates, but also prepares as an author and director, part of the care of her daughter is, of course, on Štefan’s shoulders. He admits that he tries to set certain boundaries and not spoil the little girl when raising her. So sometimes he even raises his voice: “Of course, sometimes you have to!” However, this does not happen often: “We always come to an agreement”.

Both spouses are also involved in upbringing. Erika is a very caring, kind, but also tender and fearful mother who is afraid for her daughter. Does this still apply? Listen to what Štefan said about his wife.

Twisted words don’t let Erika sleep: He took this out of their privacy (Source: NL/Ján Zemiar)