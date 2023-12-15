Twitch reverses relaxation of policy on explicit content – IT Pro – News

#Twitch #reverses #relaxation #policy #explicit #content #Pro #News

Streaming platform Twitch will once again enforce the display of drawn nudity and sexually suggestive content. Earlier this week, the policy regarding showing explicit content was relaxed.

According to Twitch, ‘confusion’ had arisen in the community about the relaxation. After allowing users to post “artistic nudity,” Twitch says some streamers have shown content that violates its policy. Twitch does not mention any specific examples.

The footage streamed in response to the initial approval of the explicit content on Twitch was “a source of concern to the community.” “We have decided that we have gone too far with this change,” Twitch said. The platform points out that “digital depictions of nudity present a unique challenge.” AI can be used to create realistic images and it can be difficult to distinguish between digital art and photography.”

The restriction on showing nudity does not count when streaming games with the ESRB rating Mature, or games for people over 17 years old. Twitch says it will not make any other changes to its policy on sexually explicit content.