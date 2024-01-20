Twitter is changing beyond recognition, Android applications can make voice and video calls – SMARTmania.cz

  • The X social network brings voice and video calling to the Android app as well
  • The functionality is identical to iOS, to which this option was added in October last year
  • If you want full control over your calls, you can’t do without a subscription to X Premium

It’s no secret that Elon Musk wants to turn the social network X (formerly known as Twitter) into a super application similar to those operating in China, for example WeChat. After a name change and a series of often chaotic steps that did more harm than good, it now comes with a new feature for the Android app that will greatly expand the possibilities of interaction with other users. We are talking about the ability to make classic voice calls as well as video calls with other users.

Voice and video calls are also available for Android

This option will complement private messaging and bring X closer to traditional social networks such as Facebook. The feature has been available for iOS users since October, and now it’s coming to Android smartphone owners as well. As with iOS, you’ll need an X Premium subscription to make outgoing calls, while users on the free tier can only receive incoming calls.

Audio and video calls are located in the private message settings tab. Users can also control who can call them from the settings page using the People from Address Book, Verified Users and Accounts they follow options. The question is whether anyone cares about it at all – the ability to make voice and video calls is available in practically every other application today, with X being different from the rest precisely in that most interactions took place publicly through tweeting and reactions. Whether this is the slow end of the previously popular network, or whether Musk is a prophet of future development, only the users themselves will show.

