Two adults and a child from Vâlcea died on Christmas Day of intoxication in their own home

#adults #child #Vâlcea #died #Christmas #Day #intoxication #home

Two adults and a child were found dead, on Monday evening, in the town of Vaideeni in Vâlcea county, they were most likely poisoned with carbon monoxide, according to News.ro.

Unlike natural gas or LPG, which have a specific characteristic smell through which you can feel its presence, carbon monoxide has no smell and no color. We inhale carbon monoxide as if we were breathing normal air, without feeling irritation in the nose or throat. For these reasons, it is called the “silent killer”.

Death from carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when the victim simply falls asleep and never regains consciousness.

Carbon monoxide is produced by devices that burn fuels. Boiler, stove, space heaters, fireplace, wood stove, charcoal grill and others can be sources of carbon monoxide, especially if they are not in good working order or have been installed without proper ventilation.