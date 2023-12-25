Two adults and a child from Vâlcea died on Christmas Day of intoxication in their own home

#adults #child #Vâlcea #died #Christmas #Day #intoxication #home

Two adults and a child were found dead, on Monday evening, in the town of Vaideeni in Vâlcea county, they were most likely poisoned with carbon monoxide, according to News.ro.

Unlike natural gas or LPG, which have a specific characteristic smell through which you can feel its presence, carbon monoxide has no smell and no color. We inhale carbon monoxide as if we were breathing normal air, without feeling irritation in the nose or throat. For these reasons, it is called the “silent killer”.

Death from carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when the victim simply falls asleep and never regains consciousness.

Carbon monoxide is produced by devices that burn fuels. Boiler, stove, space heaters, fireplace, wood stove, charcoal grill and others can be sources of carbon monoxide, especially if they are not in good working order or have been installed without proper ventilation.

Also Read:  Jury finds Marvel star Jonathan Majors guilty of assaulting his ex | Movies & Series

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Two adults and a child from Vâlcea died on Christmas Day of intoxication in their own home
Two adults and a child from Vâlcea died on Christmas Day of intoxication in their own home
Posted on
Lionel Messi and Germán Pezzella, partying in the run-up to Christmas
Lionel Messi and Germán Pezzella, partying in the run-up to Christmas
Posted on
Is the intestine lazier than usual? Don’t worry, resort to these grandmother’s remedies and you will find relief within a few hours
Is the intestine lazier than usual? Don’t worry, resort to these grandmother’s remedies and you will find relief within a few hours
Posted on
Zurich: Man injured after falling into elevator shaft
Zurich: Man injured after falling into elevator shaft
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News