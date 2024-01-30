Two armed men steal a motorcycle in the street

Without faith or law. Two criminals struck in the middle of Ivandry Street on Sunday. They targeted a motorcyclist.

According to eyewitnesses petrified by fear, the criminal act was committed near the neighborhood pharmacy. The biker was driving slowly. No one suspected what was going to happen when the two people got in his way.

“The bandits told him to stop. Apparently he refused. “That’s when they punched him,” describe pedestrians present at the scene. “The victim in the white t-shirt was thrown from his two-wheeler. His attackers held him at bay with a pistol. They stormed off with his motorcycle,” they continue.

The owner of the motorcycle reached the police station to file his complaint, according to the information gleaned.

No one would have succeeded in identifying the criminals. Surveillance cameras installed almost in every corner of Ivandry should help the police know their route when they escape. Scooter theft continues to increase in the capital.

Embroidery Leonard

Also Read:  “Boycotting Syrian stores”.. What is the story of the “trend” that sparked controversy?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Murder suspect Peter R. de Vries apologizes: ‘I was put under pressure’
Murder suspect Peter R. de Vries apologizes: ‘I was put under pressure’
Posted on
Ammar felt blue and wrote a song: ‘I’m already in love after a wink’ | Music
Ammar felt blue and wrote a song: ‘I’m already in love after a wink’ | Music
Posted on
Transfer work continues: Galatasaray has its sights set on France!
Transfer work continues: Galatasaray has its sights set on France!
Posted on
‘Digital twins’ outcome for heart patients: can predict treatment effect
‘Digital twins’ outcome for heart patients: can predict treatment effect
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News