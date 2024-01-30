Two armed men steal a motorcycle in the street

Without faith or law. Two criminals struck in the middle of Ivandry Street on Sunday. They targeted a motorcyclist.

According to eyewitnesses petrified by fear, the criminal act was committed near the neighborhood pharmacy. The biker was driving slowly. No one suspected what was going to happen when the two people got in his way.

“The bandits told him to stop. Apparently he refused. “That’s when they punched him,” describe pedestrians present at the scene. “The victim in the white t-shirt was thrown from his two-wheeler. His attackers held him at bay with a pistol. They stormed off with his motorcycle,” they continue.

The owner of the motorcycle reached the police station to file his complaint, according to the information gleaned.

No one would have succeeded in identifying the criminals. Surveillance cameras installed almost in every corner of Ivandry should help the police know their route when they escape. Scooter theft continues to increase in the capital.

Embroidery Leonard