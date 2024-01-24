Two arrests for sextortion after chase in Amsterdam | Domestic

AMSTERDAM – The police have arrested two 21-year-old suspects for sextortion after a chase through Amsterdam. That happened two hours after a woman reported to a police station because someone allegedly blackmailed her with nude photos.

“She indicated that an unknown person had contacted her by telephone and pressured her to come to an appointment with him. When the victim did not show up, this person started sharing sexually explicit photos of the victim with others,” the police reported on Wednesday.

The officers decided to go to the appointment themselves. There they confronted a driver of a car, who fled. “The pursuit was initiated, during which the driver exhibited dangerous driving behavior and several parts of Amsterdam were crossed.” Eventually, police stopped the car and the two occupants were arrested.

The two Amsterdammers are suspected of extortion. They have now been released, but they remain suspects. The police are investigating further.

