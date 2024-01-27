Two billion in damages for one American after using Roundup

#billion #damages #American #Roundup

A jury in a Philadelphia court ruled that the disease, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, from which the victim suffered, was caused by the use of Roundup on weeds around his home for a period of several years. Of the 2.25 billion, 250 million is compensation for the damage suffered, the rest of the amount is intended as punishment for Bayer.

Bayer has announced that it will appeal. The company says it disagrees with the jury’s verdict, which is “contrary to an overwhelming amount of scientific research.” Bayer also says that in previous cases the damages have been significantly reduced, by up to 90 percent.

The group is embroiled in a long series of lawsuits over the herbicide. Roundup contains the controversial ingredient glyphosate and is said to cause cancer. The substance is also causing unrest in our country:

Commit to ban

In November, the European Commission ruled that the drug could be used in Europe for ten years longer. That decision followed a vote in which European member states, including the Netherlands, again made no decision on the committee’s proposal.

After that decision, the FNV trade union, Natuur & Milieu and the Parkinson’s Association said they wanted to continue to work for a total ban on glyphosate in the Netherlands.