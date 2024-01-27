Two billion in damages for one American after using Roundup

#billion #damages #American #Roundup

A jury in a Philadelphia court ruled that the disease, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, from which the victim suffered, was caused by the use of Roundup on weeds around his home for a period of several years. Of the 2.25 billion, 250 million is compensation for the damage suffered, the rest of the amount is intended as punishment for Bayer.

Bayer has announced that it will appeal. The company says it disagrees with the jury’s verdict, which is “contrary to an overwhelming amount of scientific research.” Bayer also says that in previous cases the damages have been significantly reduced, by up to 90 percent.

The group is embroiled in a long series of lawsuits over the herbicide. Roundup contains the controversial ingredient glyphosate and is said to cause cancer. The substance is also causing unrest in our country:

Commit to ban

In November, the European Commission ruled that the drug could be used in Europe for ten years longer. That decision followed a vote in which European member states, including the Netherlands, again made no decision on the committee’s proposal.

After that decision, the FNV trade union, Natuur & Milieu and the Parkinson’s Association said they wanted to continue to work for a total ban on glyphosate in the Netherlands.

Also Read:  new record in a few hours

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

War in Ukraine. The USA is preparing a new strategy for helping Ukraine: the plans do not mention the liberation of the occupied territories – Lrytas.lt
War in Ukraine. The USA is preparing a new strategy for helping Ukraine: the plans do not mention the liberation of the occupied territories – Lrytas.lt
Posted on
Bernard Arnault became the richest man in the world
Bernard Arnault became the richest man in the world
Posted on
Spotify shares: Spotify considers Apple’s App Store plans to be “blackmail” | 01/27/24
Spotify shares: Spotify considers Apple’s App Store plans to be “blackmail” | 01/27/24
Posted on
Two tournaments remain to get the Olympic ticket ** Tojo Andriantsitohaina has a chance of winning the Olympic ticket in Egypt.
Two tournaments remain to get the Olympic ticket ** Tojo Andriantsitohaina has a chance of winning the Olympic ticket in Egypt.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News