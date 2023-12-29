Two chief prosecutors who made the Prosecutor General furious… What did you do?

#chief #prosecutors #Prosecutor #General #furious..

The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office announced on the 29th that when the current chief prosecutor took actions that undermined or could undermine political neutrality, such as resigning to run in the general election next April, Prosecutor General Lee Won-seok became very angry and ordered inspection and disciplinary action and demoted him. .

Prosecutor General Lee Won-seok./News 1

On this day, the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office announced that two current chief prosecutors, including Kim Sang-min (Judicial Research and Training Institute 35th class), Chief Prosecutor of the 9th Criminal Division of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, and Park Dae-beom (Training Institute’s 33rd class), Chief of the Masan Branch of the Changwon District Prosecutors’ Office, were transferred to Daejeon High Prosecutors’ Office and Gwangju High Prosecutors’ Office, respectively. The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office said, “(The two people) will undergo strict inspection and disciplinary procedures for their actions that are problematic in relation to political neutrality as department heads and agency heads, respectively.”

At the National Assembly audit last October, Chief Prosecutor Kim sent a text message to the residents of his hometown, saying, “I am an OO person to the core,” and “I will do my best to not go against expectations and support and become a person who gives great hope and goals to the local community.” Controversy arose when it became known that the message had been sent. On this day, Chief Prosecutor Kim posted a photo on his social media that said, “We will be holding a publication celebration party on the 6th of next month,” and then deleted it. It is said that he submitted his resignation to the Ministry of Justice immediately after receiving a recommendation to ‘warn the chief prosecutor’ from the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office Inspection Committee the day before.

It has been reported that Director Park is under investigation by the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office on suspicion of having inappropriate contact with an outside person related to the general election near Masan, Gyeongsangnam-do. An official from the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office said, “A special investigation team has been dispatched to Masan to investigate the case of Director Park Ji.”

Prosecutor General Lee Won-seok is said to have been enraged upon receiving reports of the two prosecutors’ inappropriate behavior and ordered a significant level of inspection and disciplinary action. The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office said, “Political neutrality is the top priority that the prosecution must uphold,” and added, “Any action that undermines or raises suspicions about the political neutrality of the prosecution in the period leading up to the general election cannot be tolerated.”