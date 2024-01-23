TWO CHILDREN committed SUICIDE a few days after each other! Another victim of BULLYING? Ladik left a farewell letter

#CHILDREN #committed #SUICIDE #days #victim #BULLYING #Ladik #left #farewell #letter

Pupils Ladislav (†16) and Robko (†14) committed suicide. Source: Facebook, FB/Police

HANUŠOVCE, HURBANOVO – Slovak they shook in a short time several cases of child suicides. In just the past few days, two schoolchildren voluntarily ended their lives. Ladik (†16) jumped from a huge viaduct. Two days later, difficulties drove 14-year-old Robek under the wheels of a train.

Most recently, it surfaced that the fall of a 16-year-old boy from the railway viaduct in Hanušovce nad Topľou was not an unfortunate accident. Clever, kind and wise high school student Ladislav jumped from the railway viaduct, whose highest pillar measures 28 meters and its height above the ground is 40 meters. According to acquaintances, he came from a good family. His parents have an exemplary marriage and he studied at a selective industrial electrical engineering high school in Prešov.

As the Pluska portal writes, Ladik, despite the fact that he studied excellently, apparently became a victim of bullying. He had the misfortune of being born as a Roma. He also left a farewell note. The parents did not know about their son’s bullying and learned about it only after his death. “He got to the viaduct from the railway station. He waited for the train to pass, walked across the bridge to the middle of it, climbed over the railing and jumped. I cried for three days, I’m very sorry because he was a golden child,” an employee of one of the institutions in the city told the portal with tears in his eyes. A few days later, another teenager tried to jump from the bridge, luckily he was saved by the police.

Candles were burning at the scene of the accident, social networks were flooded with sad farewell messages. Everyone remembers Ladík only in the best light. Source: Facebook

Unfortunately, this is not the only similar case in Slovak education. Personality psychology specialist Michal Čerešník even talks about the bullying epidemic.

The student lay down on the rails, let’s explain to the children that everything has a solution

Unspecified problems were also behind the death of 14-year-old Robek, a primary school student in Hurbanov, who died on Friday (January 19) on the rails there. According to the statement of the railways, the train driver should have noticed a person lying on the track, but the multi-ton colossus could no longer brake in time. In addition to his family, the tragedy made the entire city cry. Friends, classmates and teachers who lit candles for him in front of the school.

“You look down on it and we can’t help you anymore. What is the task of us adults now? Our job now is to take our children and explain to them that nothing is ever too bad to fix. That every problem has a solution. Fast or slow. But it has. Always!” advises Angelika Hajníková, director of SOS Hurbanovo.

He reminds us that children are growing up in extremely difficult times today. “Many children live in anxiety and depression. Only we can help them. Let’s protect our treasures, our future,” appeals to adults. For children, he adds a link to IPčko.sk – an online counseling center where they can find first aid if they are going through something difficult in their life and are afraid to go to their parents.