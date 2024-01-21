Two children seriously injured after being hit by a drunk motorist: an investigation opened

#children #injured #hit #drunk #motorist #investigation #opened

Two children aged 8 and 9 who were in a car with their father were seriously injured after their vehicle was hit by a drunk driver on Sunday on the Antwerpsesteenweg in Westmalle (Malle, province of Antwerp).

Around 4:30 p.m., the car of the father and the two children left a side road to enter the national road (Antwerpsesteenweg). A vehicle traveling in the direction of Sint-Antonius (Zoersel) hit them from behind. The driver of this car had consumed drugs and alcohol, said the local police (Voorkempen zone). The father was slightly injured but the two children were seriously affected and were hospitalized.

The drunk driver’s passenger was slightly injured. His friend’s driving license was immediately revoked. The public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

accident

ambulance