Two Chileans die after colliding head-on with a truck in Mendoza

#Chileans #die #colliding #headon #truck #Mendoza

Two Chilean women died this Friday in Mendoza after a traffic accident in the high mountain area of ​​the Argentine province, when they were returning to Chile. In addition, a third victim was seriously injured and is hospitalized.

The event occurred at 1:20 p.m. on national route 7 at kilometer 1117, in the town of Uspallata in Luján de Cuyo, when the vehicle in which they were traveling collided head-on with a truck, reports Infobae.

The fatal victims were identified as Hilda Prieto Pinto, 67, who was driving the vehicle and died at the scene, and Adela Valenzuela Tello was taken to a health center, but died hours later as a result of her injuries.

The third occupant was identified as Camila Escobar, 30, who was in the passenger seat and was admitted to the Central Hospital of Mendoza with multiple injuries.

Meanwhile, the truck driver was unharmed. “Upon reaching kilometer 117, the minor vehicle crossed lanes and a head-on collision occurred,” stated the transporter.