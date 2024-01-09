Two companies have taken over the tormented Budapest taxi market | G7

#companies #tormented #Budapest #taxi #market

Although car driving is already reaching pre-coronavirus epidemic levels, this is not evident in taxi driving based on the available data. There are almost a thousand fewer taxis on the capital’s roads today than in the period before the pandemic: according to the BKK, there were 6,478 taxis on the capital’s roads in December 2019. True, this is also much higher than the 2016-2017 data.

There are fewer and fewer taxis in Budapest, but still many in international comparison – at least if we look at the official and registered taxi drivers. Abroad, Uber still exists and is a popular alternative to taxis. According to the benchmark survey conducted by the International Public Transport Association (UITP) in 2021 in ten major cities of the world, it can be seen that in 2019 Budapest had the most taxis in circulation in proportion to the population.

Official tariff corresponding to the market

Tariff changes also played a role in the decline of taxiing in Hungary: since the introduction of the uniform tariff in September 2013, abuses have decreased, especially against foreigners. This pricing is not very dynamic, despite the often significantly fluctuating gas prices, so far they have only changed 3 times according to the taxi ordinance.

Of course, it is not possible to judge by itself how much this pricing can be called market, so we also compared it with different forms of public transport and the price of gasoline based on data from the Central Statistical Office. In the past decade, there has been no price increase at all in intercity rail and bus traffic, just as the price of the HUF 9,500 monthly pass has not changed in the capital, line tickets have only become more expensive since last September. Thus, taking a taxi became relatively more expensive compared to public transport.

This was changed by the tariff increase of BKK:

In 2013, you could take a taxi for 800 meters for the price of a BKK line ticket, from autumn 2023 it will be 955 meters

The same is compared with season ticket holders: in 2013, 33 kilometers could be covered for the price of a monthly pass, from autumn 2023 only 22.

However, the pricing of taxis in the capital basically followed the change in the price of gasoline. However, there have been so many changes in the past decade that the national average prices are now higher than those in the capital:

Since 2020, it has been more expensive to take a taxi in the countryside than in Budapest.

However, the difference is not significant, so the official prices are very close to the prices established elsewhere on a market basis.

In a regional comparison, taxis in the capital are expensive

Regarding the prices of taxis, the question is how high the fixed tariffs in the capital are considered internationally. 210 cities are available in Numberoo’s database, and although it is not a completely reliable collection, it nevertheless clearly shows where the price of a taxi ride in Budapest is in terms of magnitude.

The HUF 1,100 basic fee was the 81st highest, and the HUF 440 km fee was the 90th highest. And a 10 km taxi ride is the 89th most expensive. While a 10 km trip in Budapest costs 15.6 dollars, it is 14.9 dollars in the much more affluent Madrid. Athens, Zagreb, Tel Aviv and Ljubljana are also cheaper than the Hungarian capital, although local wages are higher everywhere. However, Bratislava and Prague are more expensive ($18.6). However, Bucharest is very cheap, only 7.3 dollars.

Although the price of fuel is higher than the regional average in Hungary, it is considered average in the European Union. In addition, at the time of the skyrocketing energy prices, taxi drivers could even buy fuel with a reduced overhead. The tax burden on taxi drivers is not high either, as the government consistently pays attention to excluding this interest group from tax increases. Taxi drivers, for example, can take a taxi.

Shop and Főtaxi are available

It is not an easy task to say how big a business taxi driving is, because most of them carry out their activities as sole proprietors, for whom it is not possible to collect sales data from either the company database or the KSH databases. In this way, businesses that provide dispatch services for self-employed people can be tracked the most, as well as companies that organize other passenger transport, such as airport transfers.

Analyzing the data of companies whose main activity is taxi driving, it can be seen that the task of dispatching is not a bad business: in 2022, the profit before taxes amounted to 10 percent of the sales revenue. The market is very Budapest-centric: companies here earned 85 percent of sales.

In our analysis, we analyzed 567 companies whose sales revenue exceeded HUF 10 million in at least one year between 2015 and 2022 and whose main activity was taxi passenger transport. These companies achieved HUF 11 billion in sales in 2022, employing only a thousand people.

However, the taxi passenger transport market is much larger, counting the 5,500 taxis in the capital, with an annual income of HUF 15 million, it amounts to HUF 82 billion. Based on this, a tenth of the revenue is added to the cost of the dispatch service, which is roughly correct – it varies from company to company and city to city.

The Budapest market has already reached the pre-covid level in terms of sales, but in the countryside it will not even reach 2022 – even though inflation was significant during this time.

Analyzing the ranking of the largest companies, it can be seen that the market is very concentrated in Budapest: in 2015, the largest players only had half of the market, in 2023 it will already be more than 80 percent.

Nowadays, the capital’s taxi market is grouped around Bolt and Főtaxi, these two companies take half of the business companies’ income.

It seems that the uniform tariff can favor a more concentrated operation. The rapid progress of Bolt can be seen not only in sales, but rather in profit – in 2022, Bolt achieved a pre-tax profit of HUF 637 million, while the other players in the market achieved a loss of HUF 107 million.

While the players in the countryside have a positive economy, the smaller players in the capital are unprofitable.

Your own car pollutes less

If taxi drivers are mentioned, it is usually also about the social benefit of the existence of taxis. That is, why the state and local government make exceptions for them: they get tax breaks, official price gasoline during difficult times, use of bus lanes or Lánchíd. At first, many people mention the great lobbying power, but others see the advantage of taking a taxi in the fact that you can get to inaccessible places, it is more convenient than public transport with many packages, and it was brought up as an argument before car sharing companies that it is more environmentally friendly than owning your own car.

However, the latter is refuted by the relevant analyzes of the OECD, according to which.

It also pollutes the environment less than taxis if someone drives their own car in big cities.

Of course, the advantage of taxis compared to your own car is that they do not take up as many parking spaces, as they are constantly moving. At the same time, taxis usually have one passenger and one driver – this is worse than the average of 1.2 passengers in passenger cars, since the weight of the driver occurs as a surplus. In addition, due to regulations, taxis are larger than average and heavier than average cars.

By the way, taxiing in Budapest is competitive because you can use the bus lanes. This is a very old custom in the capital, but it is not taken for granted in most European cities and countries. There are no uniform EU regulations for taxis, but in most countries they are typically not allowed to enter the bus lane. In Amsterdam, however, a special permit is required to use the bus lane. The question is why the discount is not extended to car sharing companies operating on a similar principle.

The Budapest municipality allows taxis to enter the Chain Bridge, according to BKK’s traffic count, 10-14 percent of those passing through the Chain Bridge were given. In this way, it was ultimately possible to create a VIP traffic-avoiding route from the Lánchíd.

