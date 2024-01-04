Two dead in police intervention

One of the bandits killed during a shootout with the police

An armed gang attacked a remote village. The criminals were beating the victims with the butts of handguns when two gendarmerie teams surrounded them.

The bullets echoed in the darkness in Ankadikely Ilafy. During the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, a shootout between the gendarmerie forces and a squad of armed bandits shook the village of Manazary. Coming face to face with elements of the gendarmerie ready to fight, the criminals got their rank. Two members of the gang were shot dead while the others managed to escape by rushing into the darkness. The two men who fell under police bullets are around thirty years old. On one of them, a loaded automatic weapon was found. The second, however, seemed to be done with his bare hand.

On the side of the gendarmerie, however, neither death nor injury was to be deplored. The two individuals taken out of harm’s way were not wearing shoes. Judging by their appearance, they are not from the city. After the deadly shooting, the bodies were transferred by the authorities while waiting for the relatives of the deceased to come forward to recover them.

Velocity

The village of Manazary is located in the suburbs of Ankadikely Ilafy. Detached from the central city, it is located a little away from the mother brigade of the national gendarmerie as well as the peripheral security branches. The attack was carried out late at night. While the attackers beat the people targeted to force them to hand over the money and valuables available, a local resident raised the alarm by making a phone call to the territorial brigade of the national gendarmerie in Ilafy. . From the outset, the commander of the unit in question triggered two simultaneous intervention teams. Without waiting, armed elements left the mother brigade to rush to Manazary while men from the Mandrosoa Ambatobe gendarmerie station also converged on the scene. Caught in a pinch, the armed gang responded with their weapons, which is when the gendarmes gave them something to grind for. Beaten with a pistol butt, one of the people attacked was injured.

Andry Manase