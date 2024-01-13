Two deaths linked to flu since October 2023 in Guyana

#deaths #linked #flu #October #Guyana

For six weeks, a flu epidemic has spread across the country. Epidemiological indicators were high in emergency rooms and health centers in Guyana during the last week of 2023 and the first week of 2024. Since October, eight patients with influenza have been admitted to intensive care.

In its latest epidemiological update, Santé Publique France details the cases of patients admitted to intensive care following an acute respiratory infection. We have thus noted, since the beginning of October 2023, eight cases of flu, two cases of Covid-19, one case of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) in adults and 18 cases of bronchiolitis in children under 2 years old reported by the intensive care services.

Among the eight cases of flu, 62% were women and half of them were over 18 years old. Two people died. The presence of comorbidity was recorded in half of them, notes Santé Publique France.

Also Read:  7 unbelievable tips to lose weight in 30 days: lose all your belly!

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Rested? The longest Dakar stage follows on Sunday
Rested? The longest Dakar stage follows on Sunday
Posted on
Answers on long covid in 2024?
Answers on long covid in 2024?
Posted on
J. Biden: The US does not support Taiwan’s independence
J. Biden: The US does not support Taiwan’s independence
Posted on
Influencers are caught – they are threatened with a fine of 600,000 euros and a percentage of their profits from advertising News
Influencers are caught – they are threatened with a fine of 600,000 euros and a percentage of their profits from advertising News
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News