Two deaths linked to flu since October 2023 in Guyana

#deaths #linked #flu #October #Guyana

For six weeks, a flu epidemic has spread across the country. Epidemiological indicators were high in emergency rooms and health centers in Guyana during the last week of 2023 and the first week of 2024. Since October, eight patients with influenza have been admitted to intensive care.

In its latest epidemiological update, Santé Publique France details the cases of patients admitted to intensive care following an acute respiratory infection. We have thus noted, since the beginning of October 2023, eight cases of flu, two cases of Covid-19, one case of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) in adults and 18 cases of bronchiolitis in children under 2 years old reported by the intensive care services.

Among the eight cases of flu, 62% were women and half of them were over 18 years old. Two people died. The presence of comorbidity was recorded in half of them, notes Santé Publique France.