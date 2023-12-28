Two end-of-year trips to renewable incentives

#endofyear #trips #renewable #incentives

Photo at Anders J su Unsplash

In 2023 only 3,122 GW renewables installed

(Rinnovabili.it) – The incentive mechanisms introduced in 2019 risk no longer guaranteeing tariffs that are “suitable for the sustainability of investments”. The reason? The changes that the government introduced with energy safety law decree (Legislative Decree 181/2023), in the Gazzetta since 9 December, and with the latest budget law, approved last Thursday in the Senate and expected tomorrow for the final yes in the Chamber. The alarm on renewable incentives comes from ANIE Rinnovabili.

Two trips to renewable incentives

In the latest bulletin of its FER Observatory, ANIE focuses above all on a passage of Legislative Decree 181/2023: the contribution of €10/kW that all newly built renewable source plants other than geothermal and hydroelectric with a power exceeding 20 kW will have to pay to the GSE in the first three years from entry into operation. Contribution that should fuel a environmental and territorial compensation and rebalancing fund with the aim of encouraging the regions and autonomous provinces to host renewable energy plants. In ANIE’s reading, the measure instead “it will affect all sectors of the sector, all systems whether incentivized or not, all systems starting from residential, tertiary and industrial ones (in self-consumption, in energy communities, on-site exchange, etc) to utility-scale ones”.

The second trip to renewable incentives is hidden in the folds of budget law 2024. One provision provides for the introduction of taxation of surface rights, to be paid by the owners of the surfaces on which renewable plants stand. In this way, warns ANIE Rinnovabili, “seeing the revenues deriving from the surface rights contract on which the producers build the plants reduced, they will ask them for greater economic recognition”.

The combined provisions of the two measures would be: weaken the usefulness of renewable incentivesmaking investments less convenient and therefore, ultimately, slowing down the race towards the 2030 objectives even further. A race which, according to ANIE, in 2023 did not reach the pace necessary to respect the targets contained in the new PNIEC. Although in the first 9 months of 2023 the installations of 2022 were equaled, the numbers “not sufficient for the 2030 objectives”.

In total in 2023 the MW installed will be 3,122 MW (2,804 MW photovoltaic, 305 MW wind and 13 MW hydroelectric). Newly connected power in 2023 increased by 57% compared to the first 9 months of 2022. “The rate of new installations in 2023 will not reach the fateful threshold of 10 GW and this will make it even more challenging to achieve the objectives to be achieved in the next 7 years”concludes ANIE Rinnovabili.