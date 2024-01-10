Two EU countries refused to sign a declaration condemning the supply of missiles to Russia

#countries #refused #sign #declaration #condemning #supply #missiles #Russia

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia issued a corresponding statement, the portal “rbc.ua” reports, citing the publication “Aktuality.sk”.

“A text was sent to the Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which cannot be commented on. It contains the information that needs to be investigated first. We have no data to confirm the origin of the ballistic missiles,” the ministry said in a statement.

Juraj Blanar

The portal reminds that previously almost 50 countries signed a declaration condemning North Korea’s supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. The document was signed by almost all EU countries, except for two – Hungary and Slovakia.

According to representatives of the Slovak Ministry, if it turns out that the sanctions of the UN Security Council, which provide for the embargo on the supply of arms to North Korea, have been violated, then Slovakia expects the relevant conclusions of the Security Council.

The Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that it would closely monitor developments and join the initiative as soon as there is “irrefutable evidence”.

“rbc.ua” notes that after the autumn elections in Slovakia, a pro-Russian party came to power, which, among other things, stopped military aid to Ukraine.

In 2014, the new Slovakian foreign minister, Juraj Blanar, spoke about a “civil war” in Ukraine and did not recognize the fact of the Russian invasion.

Copying the text of this news is prohibited without the written consent of ELTA.