Two fans expelled from the stadium during the League Cup semi-final

#fans #expelled #stadium #League #Cup #semifinal

In total, 10 fans were identified during the game between Sporting and SC Braga

Two fans were expelled from the Leiria stadium, this Tuesday, during the semi-final of the League Cup, for “inappropriate behavior”, informs the PSP in a statement.

In total, 10 fans were identified during the game between Sporting and SC Braga, one of which was due to “invasion of the playing area”.

Until the 65th minute Sporting had eight (!!!) clear opportunities to score; then he conceded a goal and disappeared; It’s football…

The rest were identified “by deflagration and possession of a pyrotechnic device» (1), «for offenses against physical integrity» (4), with a razor being seized, and «due to the same pending legal requests» (2).

“The respective administrative offense reports have been collected and will be sent to the Authority for the Prevention and Combat of Violence in Sports (APCVD)”, concluded the statement.