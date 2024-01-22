Two fatal accidents in the space of a few hours

Severe. The Itaosy gendarmerie noted two fatal accidents in its district, the first, Friday evening in Ambonisoa, and the second, the next morning in the City. She reminded all road users to exercise caution. “We only have one life. You must protect yourself. Don’t expect others to spare you,” she emphasizes.

In fact, these dramas that occurred in the space of a few hours are all alcohol-related. The one that happened in Ambonisoa involved an intoxicated scooter rider. According to eyewitnesses, he missed an overtake. He lost his balance and collided with an oncoming bus. The wheel of the vehicle rolled over his arm. He died instantly. A bottle of rum was reportedly discovered in the trunk of his motorcycle.

The other accident in Itaosy-Cité cost the life of a pedestrian, father of three children, hit by a 4×4 driven by a drunk man. The saddest part is that her last baby entered the world just two weeks ago. “His son couldn’t even see his face,” laments his brother-in-law.

Embroidery Leonard

Also Read:  Walmart de México joins the sale of Pfizer COVID vaccines; this will be your price

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“FAMILY TOGETHER” PROJECT
“FAMILY TOGETHER” PROJECT
Posted on
Two fatal accidents in the space of a few hours
Two fatal accidents in the space of a few hours
Posted on
BODY ON THE BEACH | The number of bodies washed ashore in Antalya increased to 8!
BODY ON THE BEACH | The number of bodies washed ashore in Antalya increased to 8!
Posted on
Herman van der Zandt new presenter of radio program Spraakmakers | Media
Herman van der Zandt new presenter of radio program Spraakmakers | Media
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News