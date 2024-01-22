Two fatal accidents in the space of a few hours

Severe. The Itaosy gendarmerie noted two fatal accidents in its district, the first, Friday evening in Ambonisoa, and the second, the next morning in the City. She reminded all road users to exercise caution. “We only have one life. You must protect yourself. Don’t expect others to spare you,” she emphasizes.

In fact, these dramas that occurred in the space of a few hours are all alcohol-related. The one that happened in Ambonisoa involved an intoxicated scooter rider. According to eyewitnesses, he missed an overtake. He lost his balance and collided with an oncoming bus. The wheel of the vehicle rolled over his arm. He died instantly. A bottle of rum was reportedly discovered in the trunk of his motorcycle.

The other accident in Itaosy-Cité cost the life of a pedestrian, father of three children, hit by a 4×4 driven by a drunk man. The saddest part is that her last baby entered the world just two weeks ago. “His son couldn’t even see his face,” laments his brother-in-law.

