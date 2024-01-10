“Two guys, but ninjas.” Who is this player who has caused a stir in the PUBG Mobile game recently?

#guys #ninjas #player #caused #stir #PUBG #Mobile #game

The PUBG Mobile game is considered one of the most famous fighting games in the world and has gained a very large popularity in the Arab world during the recent period. The PUBG Mobile game was created more than 5 years ago, and we have noticed the presence of a large number of professional players due to their control of the game with more than 6 Fingers, because it is assumed that the more fingers there are in the game, the easier control becomes, but at the present time we have noticed the presence of a new and very professional number player who controls the game using only two fingers, which has sparked controversy and is called “Karim Issa.”

Karim Issa caused a sensation on the Tik Tok platform because of his professionalism in the game PUBG using only two fingers. Karim Issa was nicknamed “Two Fingers, but a Ninja.” He has approximately 11 thousand followers on Tik Tok, which he gained within a short period of time, and anyone can follow him. On his official page on Tik Tok and enjoy the live broadcast that he presents daily. It is expected that this player will reach 100 thousand followers during the coming period, and Karim Issa aspires to present enthusiastic videos on YouTube to attract more followers.

Who is the player Karim Issa who caused a stir in the game PUBG?

Karim Issa is a professional PUBG player who was born in Cairo Governorate in Nasr City. He started broadcasting live on Tik Tok less than two months ago, and gained great fame and love from followers within a short period of time, and although this player controls the game using two fingers Only, it became a major obstacle for many professional streamers when they faced this player in his favorite Erangel map.

Reasons for Karim Issa’s professionalism and success in the game PUBG

Karim Issa succeeded in playing PUBG professionally for several reasons, and these reasons were as follows: