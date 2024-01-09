Two houses destroyed by flames

Ambohimasina Arivonimamo was the scene of a fire the day before yesterday. The flames devoured two homes and most of the belongings inside were devoured by the flames. The fire broke out in a first house when its inhabitants were not on the scene.

The fire took hold of the thatched roof and spread throughout the house. Very quickly, a column of smoke rose into the sky. Fed by a gust of wind, the flames spread at breakneck speed to extend to a neighboring house which, in turn, was very quickly devastated by the conflagration. In a hurry, the fokonolona came to the rescue but the windy weather did not work in its favor. The villagers had to fight for hours against the furnace to finally overcome it after the flames consumed almost everything.

The people who lived in the house which went up in smoke lost almost everything in the fire. Kitchen utensils, clothing items and crops were reduced to ashes. The cause of the incident has not yet been communicated.

Andry Manase

