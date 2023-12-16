Two injured after gas leak in a home in San Félix

#injured #gas #leak #home #San #Félix

The injured suffered second-degree burns and were transported by Caroní Municipal Firefighters.

Courtesy | They were taken to the Dr. Raúl Leoni Hospital, in Guaiparo.

A gas leak with a deflagration was recorded in a home on the morning of this Friday, December 15, in San Félix.

The incident occurred at a residence located on Route 1 in Vista al Sol, adjacent to the fire station.

Two people were injured with second-degree burns, so they were transferred to the Dr. Raúl Leoni Hospital in Guaiparo.

Caroní Municipal Firefighters responded to the emergency and took the injured to the health center.

